Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 16 July 2020£35.04m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 16 July 2020£35.04m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,467,002
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 16 July 2020 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †64.33p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †63.91p
  
Ordinary share price 49.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(23.45%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 16/07/2020