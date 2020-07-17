Students will study medical properties, benefits, dosage, social impact, and perform Agronomic Evaluation Tests for their Seed Bank.



Cali, Colombia, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces they will meet today with students and faculty from the University of Cauca to implement their internship program established through a Collaboration Agreement # 25-32.8-010 with Sannabis’ Taller Libre Community Association. University of Cauca was founded in 1827 as the University of Popayan and later changed name to Universidad del Cauca in 1884. For more information on the University visit, http://www.unicauca.edu.co/portaleningles/about-us

This agreement with the University allows Sannabis to approach major food and medical corporations that want to enter the cannabis space but are limited by research.

The Internship Program will cover the following areas:

Research projects on the medicinal properties of Sannabis products, application of the products, protocols for product certification, dosing protocol for diseases, and research that derives from the projects of companies that support this initiative. (Health Sciences Faculty). Research projects on the benefits of cosmetic products. (Faculty of Engineering) Research projects of social impacts, in the development of community proposals, derived from the process of cultivation, transformation, commercialization and application of products. Research, production and development projects in the process of , psychoactive (THC) and non-psychoactive (CBD) cultivation, cultivation for flower, seed, stems, and comprehensive use of cannabis (Faculty of Agricultural Sciences). Cannabis regulation. (Faculty of Law, political and social sciences)

Sannabis previously announced a site visit of their Seed Propagation Facility near Popayan-CAUCA by the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA) on July 30, 2020 at 9am. ICA will inspect, make recommendations, and give the Company 60 days to comply, after which the approval process begins. Sannabis applied for this license prior to December 31, 2018, the deadline for new applications, after this date no more applications are being accepted. Arguably a Colombian Seed Use License could be the most sought after and valuable marijuana license anywhere in the World.

The University of Cauca will certify Sannabis products as well as the Sannabis Cultivars from their seed bank. Students will also study the dosification and efficacy of Sannabis products giving the Company a huge advantage over competitors.

“I don’t believe many Cannabis products on the shelves in the U.S. and elsewhere have been analyzed and certified by a 190-year-old University. Dosage has always been an issue with consumers since it’s anecdotal and until now wasn’t backed by research, right now it’s trial and error to find the dosage that works for you,” stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. and Sannabis co-founder.

“We’re proud to be working with the University in my hometown,” stated Juan Paulo Guzman, co-founder and Director of Sannabis. “Several other much bigger companies were after this relationship and we’re happy the University recognized our 23 years working with the community making quality products and promoting a new livelihood,” continued Mr. Guzman.

Students will work with Sannabis’ ongoing projects focusing on Medical and Social Components of Sannabis products:

Ongoing projects

Area 1

Medicinal component

Sale and marketing of cosmetic products applied to physical ailments

Sale and marketing of homeopathic products through Doctor SANNABIS.

Effectiveness of certification of homeopathic medicinal products Sannabis

Dosing protocols, with percentages of THC and CBD

How cannabinoids work in different pathologies; which are the most suitable, types of plants for a specific pathology

Social component

What is the impact and benefit of the communities that use this medicine

What is the impact and benefit in the network that markets these products

Area 2

Development of new cosmetic, industrial, construction, bio-plastic products (agreement with the Fundación Universitaria de Popayán BIOHOGAR)

Design and creation of machinery to streamline artisan procedures.

Area 3

Strengthening of community organization at all stages of the process of creating the final product.

Analysis of the social impact of the change from western medicines to alternative medicine.

Research in the project weaving dreams with hemp, social, economic impact, application of techniques among others.

Research in the project weaving dreams of freedom; associative groups of designers and weavers among others.

Investigation into the project weaving dreams of freedom (people deprived of liberty from the Jamundí prison)

Research in the project weaving urban dreams (weavers from the city of Bogotá) and from the Commune 16 Cali Valle del Cauca.

Research in the project weaving dream in family of the city of Popayán Cauca.

Research in the project weaving ancient dreams (Municipality Silvia y Toéz)

Area 4

Genetics Research and Performance Analysis

Establishment, management and research of seed sources

Cultivation techniques and yield analysis

Certification of seeds

Planting licensing process

Agronomic evaluation tests

Optimization of methods, techniques for the production of seed oil

Development of marketing processes, methodologies

Enhance the marketing process in networks

Development of food and dietary supplements from cannabis seed

Area 5

Review and analysis of the current regulation of medicinal cannabis

And other initiatives that involve the integral use of cannabis, taking into account the aforementioned and being aware of the importance of each of the academic disciplines in all processes. The meeting is scheduled on the virtual Zoom platform Friday, July 17, at 2:00 pm.

Sannabis has been working in Cauca, Colombia’s top marijuana growing region for over 23 years, educating Indigenous tribes and locals on the health benefits of the legitimate use of marijuana. Cauca is home to landrace strains made famous by a documentary chronicling a futile attempt by a European seed bank to take these strains out of Colombia.

To view a timeline of Sannabis’ 23-year history in Cauca, visit https://www.tallerlibre.org/historia

Sannabis applied to register 160 cultivars, some native to their region. A list of the registered strains will be posted on the Company’s Twitter feed, https://twitter.com/ViewSannabis

View Systems, Inc. would also like to announce they expect their 10Q for Q1 2020 to be filed next week.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems entered into an acquisition agreement with Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

