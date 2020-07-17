Students will study medical properties, benefits, dosage, social impact, and perform Agronomic Evaluation Tests for their Seed Bank.
Cali, Colombia, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces they will meet today with students and faculty from the University of Cauca to implement their internship program established through a Collaboration Agreement # 25-32.8-010 with Sannabis’ Taller Libre Community Association. University of Cauca was founded in 1827 as the University of Popayan and later changed name to Universidad del Cauca in 1884. For more information on the University visit, http://www.unicauca.edu.co/portaleningles/about-us
This agreement with the University allows Sannabis to approach major food and medical corporations that want to enter the cannabis space but are limited by research.
The Internship Program will cover the following areas:
Sannabis previously announced a site visit of their Seed Propagation Facility near Popayan-CAUCA by the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA) on July 30, 2020 at 9am. ICA will inspect, make recommendations, and give the Company 60 days to comply, after which the approval process begins. Sannabis applied for this license prior to December 31, 2018, the deadline for new applications, after this date no more applications are being accepted. Arguably a Colombian Seed Use License could be the most sought after and valuable marijuana license anywhere in the World.
The University of Cauca will certify Sannabis products as well as the Sannabis Cultivars from their seed bank. Students will also study the dosification and efficacy of Sannabis products giving the Company a huge advantage over competitors.
“I don’t believe many Cannabis products on the shelves in the U.S. and elsewhere have been analyzed and certified by a 190-year-old University. Dosage has always been an issue with consumers since it’s anecdotal and until now wasn’t backed by research, right now it’s trial and error to find the dosage that works for you,” stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. and Sannabis co-founder.
“We’re proud to be working with the University in my hometown,” stated Juan Paulo Guzman, co-founder and Director of Sannabis. “Several other much bigger companies were after this relationship and we’re happy the University recognized our 23 years working with the community making quality products and promoting a new livelihood,” continued Mr. Guzman.
Students will work with Sannabis’ ongoing projects focusing on Medical and Social Components of Sannabis products:
And other initiatives that involve the integral use of cannabis, taking into account the aforementioned and being aware of the importance of each of the academic disciplines in all processes. The meeting is scheduled on the virtual Zoom platform Friday, July 17, at 2:00 pm.
Sannabis has been working in Cauca, Colombia’s top marijuana growing region for over 23 years, educating Indigenous tribes and locals on the health benefits of the legitimate use of marijuana. Cauca is home to landrace strains made famous by a documentary chronicling a futile attempt by a European seed bank to take these strains out of Colombia.
To view a timeline of Sannabis’ 23-year history in Cauca, visit https://www.tallerlibre.org/historia
Sannabis applied to register 160 cultivars, some native to their region. A list of the registered strains will be posted on the Company’s Twitter feed, https://twitter.com/ViewSannabis
View Systems, Inc. would also like to announce they expect their 10Q for Q1 2020 to be filed next week.
About View Systems Inc.
View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com
View Systems Inc. (www.viewsystems.com) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems entered into an acquisition agreement with Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.
ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf
