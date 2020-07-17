New York, NY, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years after start-up of the 5.73 megawatt solar array at the Windham Solid Waste Management District’s closed landfill in Brattleboro, VT, the facility is providing clean energy to 17 subscribers, including the towns of Brattleboro, Dummerston, Halifax, Newfane, Readsboro, Vernon, Wardsboro, and Wilmington; the following schools, Brattleboro Union High School, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney, and Vernon; Landmark College, Marlboro College; as well as the Brattleboro Retreat, and Windham Solid Waste Management District.

The solar array is the largest net-metering project in Vermont and was purchased by Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company in the fall of 2019 from the previous owner, Sky Solar.

The 16,000 solar panels sit on top of 25 acres of capped landfill, a brownfield site that cannot be used for many other purposes. The solar array offers subscribers the ability to participate in creating clean energy while saving substantially on their power bill. The facility resulted in cost savings to the subscribers of an estimated $470,000 in 2019. In addition to cost savings, in 2019, the site saved 4,799 metric tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to 1,037 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Since Greenbacker purchased the project, multiple maintenance repairs have been performed, including measures to increase safety and system production. Greenbacker has hired local contractors for improvements. Electrical repairs have been performed by RAK Solar Services of Norwich, VT who has multiple locations in the state of Vermont. Additional repairs are scheduled to improve the overall “health” of the system. Improvements to the stormwater drainage system have been performed by Jason Evans Construction of Dummerston, VT. Mowing and trimming of vegetation is being managed by E&S Electrical Company of Williamstown VT, and Greenbacker recently contracted with Sanborn Head Engineering of Burlington, VT to conduct mandatory annual inspections of the stormwater system, and the landfill cap, and submit reports to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Michelle Cherrier, Chair of Windham Solid Waste Management District (WSWMD) commented “With the passage of Vermont Act 99 in 2014, the Vermont legislature encouraged exactly this type of solar array siting. Act 99 provided the District with a unique opportunity to utilize an undevelopable piece of property while securing meaningful cost savings for multiple public sector entities in our region.”

The solar array, owned and managed by Greenbacker, is part of Vermont’s industry-leading group net-metering program. The public sector customers are receiving net metering credits on electric bills for specified meters at a significant discount. They expect to receive significant savings over the 20-year contract period. In addition, WSWMD is receiving $122,000 per year in lease revenue for hosting the project, money that is being used to advance the District’s work in recycling and composting of food scraps.

Bob Spencer, Executive Director of WSWMD said “this project took five years to develop, but is proving to be a significant revenue generator for WSWMD, allowing us to purchase equipment to expand our food scrap composting facility into the 2nd largest in Vermont.”

Matt Murphy, Chief Operations Officer of Greenbacker reflected on the project, “We’ve enjoyed working with the people of Vermont because of our shared value of renewable energy. The WSWMD has been a fantastic partner during the transaction, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial long-term relationship. We are very happy to acquire this solar farm as it furthers our goal of accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, expands our footprint in a state we believe strongly in, and provides a boost to the Vermont economy.”

Vermont is a leader in renewable energy and the Brattleboro project is just one of several assets Greenbacker owns and manages in the state, focused on providing low-cost, clean power to non-profits, hospitals, schools and municipalities. Greenbacker currently owns over 50 MW of renewables in development, construction, or under operation in the state of Vermont. Greenbacker also opened a branch office in Montpelier, Vermont last summer.

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly registered, non-traded limited liability company that acquires and manages income-generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contract to high credit worthy counterparties such as Utilities, Municipalities, and Corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com

Media Contacts