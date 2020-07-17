New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; Age group ; Disease ; Forms ; Packaging ; Distribution Channel ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932676/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is likely to get impacted by the issues with medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism during the forecast period.



The rates for consumption of nutraceutical supplements and prescribed medical food are increasing over enzyme-based therapeutic medicines.The increasing costs of healthcare and rising preference of consumers toward simple and effective remedies for disease management are likely to change the lineage from medicines to medical supplements and nutritional foods.



Medical food refers to products that are used in dietary management of various diseases including inborn errors of metabolism that contains specific nutrients to fulfill the nutrient requirements for patients suffering from particular conditions.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have categorized medical food into four major categories-formulas for metabolic disorders, complete nutritional products, nutritionally incomplete products, and oral rehydration solutions.



The medical foods are easy to access, as they do not require a prescription but are necessarily consumed under a medical supervision.In case of inborn errors of metabolism, medical foods are used as treatment options, and the products available in the market are regulated under authoritative and regulatory food and diet supplement statuses.



The nutritional treatment for inborn errors of metabolism provides between 85% and 90% of nutritional requirement for a person suffering from a particular inherited disorder. Moreover, there are almost negligible side effects of these supplements, making them ideal for consumption for patients of all age groups. In recent years, the private medical insurers in the US and a few other countries are also offering reimbursement programs for the consumption of certain medical foods. Thus, the rising adoption of medical food and nutrient supplements is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



The global medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market is segmented on the basis of product, age group, disease, form, packaging, distribution channels, and geography.Based on product, the medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market is segmented into amino acid, glytactin with GMP, amino acid-modified infant formula with iron, low-calcium/vitamin D-free infant formula with iron, low protein food, and others.



In 2019, the amino acid segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical foods for inborn errors of metabolism market.The growth of this segment attributes to the availability of large number of amino acid based products in the market and their growing demand.



Furthermore, the number of patients suffering from amino acid disorders is significantly higher leading to rising demand for these products during the forecast period.Based on age group, the market was segmented into infants, weaning, adolescents, and adults.



Based on disease, the market was segmented in to Phenylketonuria (PKU), Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), Homocystinuria, Urea Cycle Disorders, Methylmalonic Acidemia, Organic Acidurias, Propionic Acidemia, Isovaleric Acidemia, Disorders of Leucine Metabolism, Glutaric Acidemia Type I, Renal Disease, Tyrosinemia Types I and II, and Others. Based on form, the market is segmented into Powder, Liquids, Gels, and Others. Based on packaging, the market is segmented into Can, Jar, Packets, Bottle, and Others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and Others.

A few of the crucial secondary sources referred to while preparing this report are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, South Asia Food and Nutrition Security Initiative (SAFANSI), Public Health England (PHE), International Trade Administration (ITA), and Chinese Rare Disease Research Consortium (CRDRC).

