Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-07-21

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2023-02-22

2302 SE0009662943 0.75 % 500 +/- 250 2026-02-04

2602 SE0013745452 0.75 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-07-23

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on JUL 21, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue 2302 and 2602.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON JUL 21, 2020





For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se