WAYZATA, Minn., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchmark Holding Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 7710 Insurance Company as well as its associated program manager and agency, 7710 Service Company, LLC and Creekwood Insurance Agency, LLC, respectively.



7710 Insurance Company was incorporated in 2014 and underwrites workers’ compensation for Emergency Services, including Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The company focuses on reducing costs and claims through diligent implementation of a proprietary safety preparedness and loss control program (S.H.I.E.L.D.), created and staffed by experienced firefighters and EMS professionals.

Benchmark Holding Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) (“Trean”). 7710 Insurance Company will join other TIG affiliated insurance companies, American Liberty Insurance Company and Benchmark Insurance Company. These are A.M. Best ‘A VIII’ rated carriers offering specialty property and casualty products in 49 states and D.C.

“We believe that being part of Trean uniquely positions 7710 to be the nationwide “go to” workers’ compensation insurance partner for the emergency services industry,” said Bill Adamson, CEO, 7710 Insurance Company. “We are excited by the opportunity for our clients and colleagues that this transaction represents.”

“We are delighted to welcome 7710 into the Trean family,” said Andy O’Brien, TIG’s President and CEO. “7710’s experienced staff and specialized business model will give us even greater reach in providing exceptional services and products to underserved insurance markets.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to 7710 Insurance Company.

About the Companies

7710 Insurance Company is a South Carolina domiciled insurance carrier focused solely on workers’ compensation for the fire and emergency services industry.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and its affiliated companies were founded in 1996 to provide innovative solutions in the insurance and reinsurance markets. The company is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota, and has offices in ten states across the U.S.

Company contact:

Joy N. Edler, COO, (952) 974-2200, joy.edler@trean.com

Investor relations contact:

Julie A. Baron, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary, (952) 974-2200, julie.baron@trean.com

Source: Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

