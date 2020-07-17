Lake City, Colo., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net zero energy building (NZEB) movement has hit critical mass. After decades of being considered a fringe goal and showcased in the media as maverick, net zero housing has earned its place in the mainstream, supplanting energy efficiency as an ulimate goal. However, as this report shows, it is quickly becoming more than just mainstream: It is the way all homes will be designed and constructed in the near future.
Are you in a position to take advantage of NZEB opportunities?
This exclusive, comprehensive report offers insight into the NZEB market, including:
