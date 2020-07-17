HONG KONG, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 13, as part of the donation agreement, BTour Chain donated a total of 10.000 reusable masks to twenty-four centers listed under Save the Children Korea. Considering the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, these masks will be of great help to kids in need and their families.



The ceremony to mark BTour Chain’s first successful donation campaign, took place on July 15, at the Save the Children Korea head office in Seoul. At the ceremony were present Save the Children Board Chair and Former President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Oh Joon, Save the Children Secretary-General Gabriel T. Jung, BTour Chain Founder and Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Dr. Han Seung-soo, BTour Chain Co-Founder and CEO Mr. Kim Young-kun, BTour Chain UAE and Middle East President, Choi Myung-ju, BTour Chain Europe President Ko Jin-suk, and BTour Chain China President Shin Jae-won.



The groundwork for this collaboration was laid in March, this year, when the BTour Chain team met the Save the Children representatives.

Additionally, BTour Chain donated masks to the Gangwon Tourism Association, a tourism association for Gangwon province of South Korea, and Beyond the English Divide, a non-profit organization based in Seoul, South Korea, that helps underprivileged children to learn English for free.



This act of charity comes from the BTour Chain's HAN (Human, Art, Nature) philosophy. BTour does not pursue business purposes only, it is part of the ecosystem seeking for global good. BTour Chain will continue to cooperate and support Save the Children Korea with future donation campaigns and hopes that its small contribution will keep children and their families in good health.



BTour Chain is a bigdata and donation-based project of GG56 Ltd. GG56 stands for Global Good 5 Oceans and 6 Continents and was founded by the former Prime Minister of South Korea, Dr. Han Seung-soo.



