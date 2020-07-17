New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form Type ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932672/?utm_source=GNW





Factors driving the growth of the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market are growing prevalence of urinary tract infections and aging population. However, the lack of product awareness in emerging nations and reluctance of population to utilize the products hinders the growth of the market.



The urinary tract infection (UTI) is more common among women than in men.The UTI is easy to cure; however, the untreated UTI may lead to a severe health condition.



Therefore, there are various diagnostics kits available in the market for UTI.Several diagnostics kits are sold over the counter.



The UTI diagnostics works similar to the pregnancy kits; they have a strip, which is held in urine stream for a few seconds or dipping into a sample in a clean cup.The rising cases of UTI among the population are increasing the demand for the home diagnostics kits.



Additionally, the awareness regarding kits is likely to influence market growth in the emerging regions.

The global home diagnostic for urinary tract infection market is segmented on the basis of form type, and distribution channel.Based on form type, the market is segmented into dipsticks, cup, dipslide, cassette, and others.



The dipsticks segment held a largest share of the market, and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into retail pharmacies & drug store, online pharmacies, and supermarket/hypermarket.

A few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report include, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932672/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001