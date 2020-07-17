CHINO, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.  Net earnings for the second quarter 2020, were $648 thousand, or a decrease of 17.60%, as compared with earnings of $787 thousand for the same quarter last year.  The decrease in earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in provision for loan losses due to current economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.29 for the second quarter of 2020, and $0.35 for the same quarter last year. 

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Despite the turmoil caused by COVID 19, the Bank continues to perform well.  During May and June, the Bank made over $33 million in loans to its small business customers, helping them to weather the economic down-turn and remain in business. In addition, the Bank granted across the board, loan payment deferments for three months to its borrowers, providing additional cash relief.  Many of the loans provided were SBA PPP loans, which may qualify for debt forgiveness in the future.

We believe that during tough times like these, the Bank’s value proposition stands out the most.  Values such as being responsive to our customers, returning phone calls and taking the time to understand each unique situation, make a difference.  We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $304 million, an increase of $74.5 million or 32.5% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased by 35% or $63 million to $243 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $180 million as of December 31, 2018.  At June 30, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 96.4% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 29.8% or $42.9 million as of June 30, 2020 to $145.6 million, as compared with $144.3 million as of December 31, 2019.  The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.  OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

The increases in total assets, deposits and loans are attributed to Bank’s response to the overwhelming request of PPP loans.  Overall, the Bank approved and funded 389 PPP loans totaling $49.7 million as of June 30, 2020.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2.1 million for the same quarter last year.  Average interest-earning assets were $226 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $123.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.03% for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $188.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $107.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.39% for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $357.8 thousand for the second quarter of 2020, or a decrease of 36.8 % as compared with $566.3 thousand earned during the same quarter last year.  The majority of the decrease is attribute to a significant decrease in overdraft fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and for the same period last year.  The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense was $268 thousand which represents a decrease of $12 thousand or 4.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $280 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 were approximately 29.3% and 26.3% respectively, and for the six months ending June 30, 2020 and 2019, the effective income tax rates were 28.9% and 27.4% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company.  Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

     
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
  
  June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
  (unaudited) (audited)
 ASSETS:   
 Cash and due from banks$67,677,789  $4,363,753 
 Federal funds sold -   32,415,000 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 67,677,789   36,778,753 
     
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks -   496,000 
 Investment securities available for sale 17,095,449   7,977,936 
 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates   
 $23,730,210 at June 30, 2019 and $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019) 22,824,800   28,367,056 
 Total investments 39,920,249   36,840,992 
 Loans   
 Construction -   - 
 Real estate 115,616,265   115,633,626 
 Commercial 71,654,016   28,522,543 
 Installment 102,157   232,328 
 Credit Cards 5,568   - 
 Gross loans 187,378,006   144,388,497 
 Unearned fees and discounts (2,211,135)  (438,380)
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 185,166,871   143,950,117 
 Allowance for loan losses (2,622,866)  (2,391,765)
  Net loans 182,544,005   141,558,352 
     
 Fixed assets, net 6,292,249   6,401,773 
 Accrued interest receivable 789,192   619,856 
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,554,200   1,440,900 
 Bank-owned life insurance 4,657,814   4,595,584 
 Other assets 585,782   1,270,936 
 Total assets$304,021,280  $229,507,145 
     
 LIABILITIES:   
 Deposits   
 Non-interest bearing$141,571,928  $88,412,668 
 Interest bearing   
 NOW and money market 72,506,000   64,520,387 
 Savings 16,610,552   12,209,281 
 Time deposits less than $250,000 8,883,737   9,537,555 
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 3,653,492   5,471,451 
 Total deposits 243,225,709   180,151,342 
     
 Accrued interest payable 144,928   203,246 
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 30,000,000   20,000,000 
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,622,981   1,686,979 
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
 Total liabilities 278,086,618   205,134,567 
     
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
    
 Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.   
    
  10,502,558   10,502,557 
 Retained earnings 15,065,498   13,803,528 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 366,606   66,493 
 Total shareholders' equity 25,934,662   24,372,578 
 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$304,021,280  $229,507,145 
     



          
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
      
  For the three months ended For the six months ended 
  June 30 June 30 
   2020  2019  2020  2019 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
 Interest income        
 Interest and fee income on loans$2,212,961 $1,976,912 $4,281,406 $3,928,793 
 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 12,982  69,291  125,913  139,702 
 Interest on time deposits in banks -  12,019  1,856  23,906 
 Interest on investment securities 240,502  346,401  454,654  612,633 
 Total interest income 2,466,445  2,404,623  4,863,829  4,705,034 
          
 Interest Expense        
 Interest on deposits 74,802  236,598  252,635  453,614 
 Other borrowings 126,817  101,539  261,472  150,970 
 Total interest expense 201,619  338,137  514,107  604,584 
 Net interest income 2,264,826  2,066,486  4,349,722  4,100,450 
 Provision for loan losses 105,000  -  155,000  40,000 
          
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,159,826  2,066,486  4,194,722  4,060,450 
          
 Non-interest income        
 Service charges on deposit accounts 276,859  398,023  645,542  754,088 
 Other miscellaneous income 36,908  120,424  76,008  143,398 
 Dividend income from restricted stock 12,852  23,973  34,823  46,447 
 Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,195  23,854  62,230  47,366 
 Total non-interest income 357,814  566,274  818,603  991,299 
          
 Non-interest expenses        
 Salaries and employee benefits 971,010  959,657  1,994,372  1,969,985 
 Occupancy and equipment 157,841  165,273  307,527  318,405 
 Data and item processing 152,588  119,999  287,076  224,898 
 Advertising and marketing 36,091  47,037  82,169  53,355 
 Legal and professional fees 46,750  32,807  91,390  66,225 
 Regulatory assessments 30,947  32,541  49,207  61,976 
 Insurance 8,412  9,108  17,246  18,112 
 Directors' fees and expenses 32,280  33,051  65,494  66,820 
 Other expenses 164,954  165,605  343,876  328,584 
 Total non-interest expenses 1,600,873  1,565,078  3,238,357  3,108,360 
 Income before income tax expense 916,767  1,067,682  1,774,968  1,943,389 
 Income tax expense 268,474  280,874  512,998  532,071 
 Net income$648,293 $786,808 $1,261,970 $1,411,318 
          
 Basic earnings per share$0.29 $0.35 $0.57 $0.63 
 Diluted earnings per share$0.29 $0.35 $0.57 $0.63 
          



  For the three months ended For the six months ended 
  June 30 June 30 
   2020   2019   2020   2019  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
(unaudited)         
Annualized return on average equity  10.12%  13.81%  10.01%  12.59% 
Annualized return on average assets  0.94%  1.49%  0.99%  1.37% 
Net interest margin  4.03%  4.39%  4.27%  4.40% 
Core efficiency ratio  61.04%  59.45%  62.66%  61.05% 
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.004%  -0.030%  -0.06%  -0.04% 
          
AVERAGE BALANCES         
(thousands, unaudited)         
Average assets $275,931  $211,083  $254,818  $206,331  
Average interest-earning assets $225,944  $188,824  $204,980  $188,073  
Average gross loans $171,676  $138,658  $158,084  $137,775  
Average deposits $218,505  $174,089  $201,238  $172,984  
Average equity $25,631  $22,794  $25,215  $22,427  
          
          
          
CREDIT QUALITY End of period     
(unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019    
          
Non-performing loans $120,423  $120,423      
          
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.06%  0.08%     
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.04%  0.05%     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.40%  1.73%     
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.06%  0.08%     
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  2178.05%  1986.14%     
          
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS         
(unaudited)         
Shareholders equity to total assets  8.53%  10.62%     
Net loans to deposits  75.05%  78.58%     
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  58.21%  49.08%     
Community Bank Leverage Ratio  9.27%  13.74%     
          