BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the second quarter ended June 13, 2020, after market close on Friday, July 24, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Monday July 27, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 5524799 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-231-8191 International and local dial-in: 1-647-427-7450

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North-America 1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833 and enter the code 5524799. The recording will be available until August 3, 2020.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Gagné

Senior Vice-President and

Chief Financial Officer

Groupe Colabor Inc.

450-449-4911 ext. 1308

investors@colabor.com Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

450-449-0026 ext. 1308







