Moreover, the increasing number of 5G deployments worldwide and rising demand for FPGAs in the automotive applications are anticipated to fuel the future growth of FPGA security market.



However, some issues related to FPGA design and performance may limit the use of FPGA-based security solutions in several applications. FPGAs are playing crucial role in enabling the adoption of Industry 4.0 across several industries, including IT and telecommunications, consumer electronics, military and aerospace, manufacturing, and automotive. In addition, the evolving trend of home and building automation is further boosting the demand for FPGAs with advanced security capabilities. A few of the common applications areas for advanced FPGAs in home and building automating industry include heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) controls; door/gate access control systems; lighting controls; watering systems; access control systems; presence detection systems; lift systems; and safety and alarming controls. The growing trend of automation and adoption of advanced technologies across various industries are boosting the demand for FPGAs and FPGA-based security solutions.



The market for FPGA security is segmented into configuration, technology, end user, and geography.Based on configuration, the FPGA security market is segmented into low-end FPGA, mid-range FPGA, and high-end FPGA.



In 2019, the low-end FPGA segment held the largest share of global FPGA security market.Based on technology, the FPGA security market is divided into SRAM, flash, and antifuse.



The market for flash-based FPGAs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into telecommunication, consumer electronics, data centers and computing, military and aerospace, industrial, automotive, and other end users.



The telecommunications segment contributed a substantial share in 2019, and the market for the automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020-2027.On the basis of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific held the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall FPGA security market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the FPGA security market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global FPGA security market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants who typically take part this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the FPGA security market.



A few of the major players operating in the global FPGA security market are Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Efinix, Inc., Flex Logix Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, LeafLabs, LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., QuickLogic Corporation, S2C, and Xilinx, Inc.

