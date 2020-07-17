Los Angeles, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility embryologist Kathryn Wozniak has been recognized by the College of Reproductive Biology (CRB) Abstract Review Committee with one of two Best Paper Awards. Wozniak presented the award-winning abstract, “Clinical Benefits of Culturing Monopronucleated Zygotes Derived from Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection Cycles,” during the American Association of Bioanalysts (AAB)/(CRB) conference webinar on May 12, 2020.

Wozniak’s abstract was also chosen as one of 12 submitted for AAB/CRB 2020 that will be published in the supplemental pages of an upcoming issue of RBM Online. Publication is anticipated in September/October 2020.

“I feel extremely honored to receive the AAB/CRB 2020 Best Paper Award,” Wozniak says. “I would like to thank Ovation Fertility and the team in Newport Beach for their ongoing support. It is very exciting to be able to share my research with others. I look forward to continuing this work and seeing how it helps families in the future.”

Authored by Wozniak and Mitchel Schiewe, Ph.D., Ovation Fertility Newport Beach Lab Director, the study sought to evaluate the developmental competence and aneuploidy status of blastocysts derived from monopronucleated (1PN) zygotes following intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A).

Previously, 1PN zygotes were routinely considered abnormal and were discarded. Wozniak’s research confirms that 1PN zygotes can develop into euploid blastocysts. This coincides with previous work showing the potential of 1PN zygotes to develop into genetically normal blastocysts capable of producing healthy live births.

The abstract is available for reading at OvationFertility.com, along with a video of Wozniak explaining the significance of her research.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

