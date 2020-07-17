Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous vehicles (AVs) hold significant potential to open up wider economic opportunities currently beyond the reach of many low-income households due to inadequate transportation, a new study by SAFE finds. The report, “Fostering Economic Opportunity through Autonomous Vehicle Technology,” concludes that on-demand, point-to-point AV transit can cut financial stress by providing reliable, affordable and efficient transportation that is a crucial factor in determining the upward social mobility of low-income households.
Although the post-pandemic priority for transit agencies is to get current transportation systems back up to speed, AV trials are still necessary to incorporate low-cost, autonomous transit into the future transportation mix as soon as possible—at per-mile costs far lower than today’s transportation options. As a result, low-income communities would be able to access opportunities that are out of reach due to enduring gaps in current systems, particularly outside of traditional business hours.
“The biggest factor in upward economic mobility is actual mobility, and for many Americans, today’s transportation system simply isn’t an affordable or efficient option. It is important that the immediate focus be on getting America up and running again, but today’s AV pilots will become tomorrow’s automated, integrated transportation system that serves everyone equally and effectively, regardless of location or time of day,” said Robbie Diamond, President and CEO of SAFE.
SAFE’s report notes:
A diverse array of stakeholders—working in equity, city governance, and urban planning—favorably reviewed the report, recognizing a need for more equitable transportation options for underserved populations.
Malcom Glenn, Fellow at New America and Senior Fellow at the Center for Workforce Inclusion and the former head of global policy, accessibility and underserved at Uber, said, “Far too often, we hear stories about America’s underserved populations and low-income communities losing out on economic opportunities because of a lack of transportation options. The everyday reality for millions is that transportation is frequently either too expensive, inconvenient, and inaccessible, or it does not run at all.”
“Autonomous vehicles hold considerable potential to redress that imbalance through on-demand, door-to-door mobility at costs lower than public transit or owning a car—and promises a future in which low-income households do not have to choose between buying food or gasoline, or missing rent to make a car payment,” Glenn added.
Professor Ellen Dunham-Jones, the director of Georgia Tech’s Urban Design Program and co-author of ‘Retrofitting Suburbia’, added, “For years, the American Dream has been built on cheap land on city peripheries—but the savings promised by this ‘drive until you qualify’ housing affordability model are often wiped out by the rising cost of cars, commutes, and time in traffic.
“Low-cost, shared autonomous transportation offers an equitable solution for this struggling model by allowing disparate urban areas to be connected far more efficiently, cheaply and conveniently than current options allow. Autonomous transportation--whether door-to-door robotaxis or first-last mile AV shuttles--relieve the need for households to own a car to access jobs and other opportunities.”
About Securing America’s Future Energy
Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE) is an action-oriented, nonpartisan organization that aims to reduce America’s dependence on oil. Near-total dependence on petroleum in the transportation sector undermines the nation’s economic and national security, and constrains U.S. foreign policy. To combat these threats, SAFE advocates for expanded domestic production of U.S. oil and gas resources, continued improvements in vehicle fuel efficiency, and transportation sector innovations including electric vehicles, natural gas trucks, and autonomous vehicles.
