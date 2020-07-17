Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the San Francisco Bay Area and from across the U.S. in this interactive event as they examine the role of technology leaders in helping to reimagine the business and the future of work.

WESTPORT, Conn., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is ecstatic to announce its upcoming lineup of digital CIO Summits in San Francisco and Atlanta after becoming the top producer of CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.



These 90-to-120-minute summits are focused on the steps that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives are taking to work with the CEO and the executive team to help reimagine the business and reshape the future of work as regional economies begin to open. The rock star speakers that are lined up for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how their priorities have shifted since COVID-19.

“Our proprietary research shows that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives are focused on employee engagement and motivation, helping to reimagine and grow the business along with applying additional resources to support the work-from-home environment,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our digital events connect technology executives with each other to share lessons learned in leading their teams with empathy, humility and compassion.”

HMG Strategy will also be holding its first interactive digital event on July 23. Prominent speakers for the 2020 HMG Live! San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Nikola Bozinovic, VP/GM, Desktop Services, Nutanix

Brian Brockway, VP CTO, Commvault

Christopher Desautel, Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Ralph Loura, SVP IT & CIO, Lumentum

Gaja Nagarajan, Head of IT, eHealth, Inc.

Shamla Naidoo, Managing Partner, IBM Global Security Services

Earl Newsome, CIO, Americas IT, Linde

Lance Ralls, CIO, Belkin International

, CIO, Belkin International Jim Swanson, EVP & Group CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Breakout sessions for all attendees will focus on topics such as the future of work, keeping a world-class team positive and motivated, along with leading with vulnerability and transparency.

Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Commvault, Darktrace, DataStax, Nutanix and Tessian.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy’s virtual summits:

“Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this.”

-Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times.”

“With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations.”

-Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

“Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It’s not too late to get started.”

-Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

HMG Strategy will also be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 13. Top-tier technology executives speaking at this event include:

Brian Brockway, VP CTO, Commvault

Joseph Dyer, CISO, ICF International

Jay Ferro, CIO, Quikrete

Joe Gross, President, CIO Partners

Shaun Hunt, CIO, McKenney's, Inc.

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Peter Opalka, CIO, Hallmark Cards

Michael Salas, Chief Information & Digital Officer, SUEZ in North America

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, SUEZ in North America Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Commvault, Darktrace, SIM Atlanta and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath and Zoom.

“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-driven research model,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy’s next webinar with RangeForce is on July 30, entitled ‘The Risks of Interconnectivity in the Age of COVID19 – From Automobiles to Mobile Phones – What You Need to Be Worried About’. In this timely and compelling discussion, Taavi Must, the CEO of RangeForce, will interview Dr. Charlie Miller, a former computer hacker for the National Security Agency who is a four-time winner of Pwn2Own, the Super Bowl of computer hacking. In this discussion, Miller will share the current state of risks with personal and IoT devices, the status of development efforts to build security into the code of IoT devices along with best practices of SOC teams to secure personal and IoT devices in rapidly changing environments.

To learn more about this webinar and to register, click here .

HMG Strategy is also hosting a webinar on August 12 with Zoom on ‘The Evolution of the Modern CISO.’ This webinar, which features Zoom CISO Jason Lee and Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council, will focus on how the CISO role is expected to change going forward, the top challenges that CISOs will face as organizations shift to hybrid work models along with ways in which CISOs can deliver value to the enterprise by helping the CEO and the executive team to reimagine the business and the future of work.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits? Click here to view the list of upcoming events or contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

