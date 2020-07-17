LONDON, United Kingdom and RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, provides further details regarding the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) in connection with the $200 million Financing announced earlier today.



Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings to those defined in the Financing announcement which was released at 7.00 a.m. on July 17, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

PDMR Purchases

Verona Pharma notifies the following transactions by PDMRs in its Ordinary Shares or ADSs through participation in the Financing.

PDMR

Name No. of

Ordinary

Shares to

be

purchased No. of

ADSs to

be

purchased Total

consideration Total number of

Ordinary Shares

or ADSs held

following

Closing

Interest in

Company

following

Closing David

Ebsworth 222,216 - £99,659.71 617,603

(ordinary

shares) 0.13 % David

Zaccardelli - 55,555 $249,997.50 77,829

(ADSs) 0.13 % Anders

Ullman - 33,333 $149,998.50 33,333

(ADSs) 0.06 % Martin

Edwards - 6,666 $29,997 6,666

(ADSs) 0.01 % Mark

Hahn - 22,223 $100,003.50 33,360

(ADSs) 0.06 %

The Company notes that participation of Mr Vikas Sinha as disclosed in the Financing announcement is not required to be notified as a PDMR dealing as the subscription was not made by Mr Sinha, nor any persons closely associated with him (in accordance with the definitions under MAR) but was made by the trustees of certain family members of Mr Sinha.

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200 David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and UK Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas / Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance) Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Dr David Ebsworth 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Non-Executive Chairman



b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Verona Pharma plc b)



Legal Entity Identifier



213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary Shares







Identification code



ISIN Code: GB00BYW2KH80



b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase of Ordinary Shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £0.45 222,216 Ordinary Shares d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (single transaction) e)



Date of the transaction



14 July 2020 f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, AIM





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Dr David Zaccardelli 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Verona Pharma plc b)



Legal Entity Identifier



213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.







Identification code



ISIN Code: US9250501064



b)



Nature of the transaction



Subscription to purchase ADSs c)



Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s) $4.50 55,555 ADSs d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (single transaction) e)



Date of the transaction



14 July 2020 f)



Place of the transaction



NASDAQ





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Dr Anders Ullman 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Non-Executive Director



b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Verona Pharma plc b)



Legal Entity Identifier



213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.







Identification code



ISIN Code: US9250501064



b)



Nature of the transaction



Subscription to purchase ADSs c)



Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) $4.50 33,333 ADSs d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (single transaction) e)



Date of the transaction



14 July 2020 f)



Place of the transaction



NASDAQ





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Dr Martin Edwards 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Non-Executive Director



b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Verona Pharma plc b)



Legal Entity Identifier



213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.







Identification code



ISIN Code: US9250501064



b)



Nature of the transaction



Subscription to purchase ADSs c)



Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) $4.50 6,666 ADSs d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (single transaction) e)



Date of the transaction



14 July 2020 f)



Place of the transaction



NASDAQ





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Mark Hahn 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Verona Pharma plc b)



Legal Entity Identifier



213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing 8 Ordinary Shares.







Identification code



ISIN Code: US9250501064



b)



Nature of the transaction



Subscription to purchase ADSs c)



Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) $4.50 22,223 d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (single transaction) e)



Date of the transaction



14 July 2020 f)



Place of the transaction



NASDAQ



