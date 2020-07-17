LONDON, United Kingdom and RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, provides further details regarding the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) in connection with the $200 million Financing announced earlier today.

Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings to those defined in the Financing announcement which was released at 7.00 a.m. on July 17, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

PDMR Purchases

Verona Pharma notifies the following transactions by PDMRs in its Ordinary Shares or ADSs through participation in the Financing.

PDMR
Name		No. of
Ordinary
Shares to
be
purchased		No. of
ADSs to
be
purchased		Total
consideration		Total number of
Ordinary Shares
or ADSs held
following
Closing
Interest in
Company
following
Closing
David
Ebsworth		222,216-£99,659.71617,603
(ordinary
shares)		 0.13%
        
David
Zaccardelli		-55,555$249,997.5077,829
(ADSs)		 0.13%
        
Anders
Ullman		-33,333$149,998.5033,333
(ADSs)		 0.06%
        
Martin
Edwards		-6,666$29,9976,666
(ADSs)		 0.01%
        
Mark
Hahn		-22,223$100,003.5033,360
(ADSs)		 0.06%

The Company notes that participation of Mr Vikas Sinha as disclosed in the Financing announcement is not required to be notified as a PDMR dealing as the subscription was not made by Mr Sinha, nor any persons closely associated with him (in accordance with the definitions under MAR) but was made by the trustees of certain family members of Mr Sinha.

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plcTel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officerinfo@veronapharma.com
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications 
  
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and UK Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas / Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance) 
Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking) 
  


      
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr David Ebsworth
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Verona Pharma plc
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier

213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

 

 Identification code

ISIN Code: GB00BYW2KH80

b)

 		Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 
      
   Price(s)Volume(s) 
   £0.45222,216 Ordinary Shares 
d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)

Date of the transaction

14 July 2020
f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM


      
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr David Zaccardelli
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Verona Pharma plc
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier

213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.

 

 Identification code

ISIN Code:  US9250501064

b)

 		Nature of the transaction

Subscription to purchase ADSs
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)
 

      
   Price(s)Volume(s) 
   $4.5055,555 ADSs 
d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)

Date of the transaction

14 July 2020
f)

Place of the transaction

NASDAQ


      
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr Anders Ullman
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Verona Pharma plc
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier

213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.

 

 Identification code

ISIN Code:  US9250501064

b)

 		Nature of the transaction

Subscription to purchase ADSs
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

      
   Price(s)Volume(s) 
   $4.5033,333 ADSs 
d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)

Date of the transaction

14 July 2020
f)

Place of the transaction

NASDAQ


      
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr Martin Edwards
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Verona Pharma plc
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier

213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.

 

 Identification code

ISIN Code:  US9250501064

b)

 		Nature of the transaction

Subscription to purchase ADSs
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

      
   Price(s)Volume(s) 
   $4.506,666 ADSs 
d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)

Date of the transaction

14 July 2020
f)

Place of the transaction

NASDAQ


      
1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Hahn
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Verona Pharma plc
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier

213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing 8 Ordinary Shares.

 

 Identification code

ISIN Code:  US9250501064

b)

 		Nature of the transaction

Subscription to purchase ADSs
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

      
   Price(s)Volume(s) 
   $4.5022,223 
d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume
- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)

Date of the transaction

14 July 2020
f)

Place of the transaction

NASDAQ