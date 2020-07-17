LONDON, United Kingdom and RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, provides further details regarding the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) in connection with the $200 million Financing announced earlier today.
Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meanings to those defined in the Financing announcement which was released at 7.00 a.m. on July 17, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.
PDMR Purchases
Verona Pharma notifies the following transactions by PDMRs in its Ordinary Shares or ADSs through participation in the Financing.
|PDMR
Name
|No. of
Ordinary
Shares to
be
purchased
|No. of
ADSs to
be
purchased
|Total
consideration
|Total number of
Ordinary Shares
or ADSs held
following
Closing
|Interest in
Company
following
Closing
|David
Ebsworth
|222,216
|-
|£99,659.71
|617,603
(ordinary
shares)
|0.13
|%
|David
Zaccardelli
|-
|55,555
|$249,997.50
|77,829
(ADSs)
|0.13
|%
|Anders
Ullman
|-
|33,333
|$149,998.50
|33,333
(ADSs)
|0.06
|%
|Martin
Edwards
|-
|6,666
|$29,997
|6,666
(ADSs)
|0.01
|%
|Mark
Hahn
|-
|22,223
|$100,003.50
|33,360
(ADSs)
|0.06
|%
The Company notes that participation of Mr Vikas Sinha as disclosed in the Financing announcement is not required to be notified as a PDMR dealing as the subscription was not made by Mr Sinha, nor any persons closely associated with him (in accordance with the definitions under MAR) but was made by the trustees of certain family members of Mr Sinha.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr David Ebsworth
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Verona Pharma plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares
|Identification code
|ISIN Code: GB00BYW2KH80
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.45
|222,216 Ordinary Shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr David Zaccardelli
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Verona Pharma plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.
|Identification code
|ISIN Code: US9250501064
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription to purchase ADSs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$4.50
|55,555 ADSs
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr Anders Ullman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Verona Pharma plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.
|Identification code
|ISIN Code: US9250501064
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription to purchase ADSs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$4.50
|33,333 ADSs
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr Martin Edwards
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Verona Pharma plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 8 Ordinary Shares.
|Identification code
|ISIN Code: US9250501064
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription to purchase ADSs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$4.50
|6,666 ADSs
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Hahn
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Verona Pharma plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), representing 8 Ordinary Shares.
|Identification code
|ISIN Code: US9250501064
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subscription to purchase ADSs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$4.50
|22,223
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
