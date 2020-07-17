Bigben Interactive

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
   
    
Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
    
    
DateNombre total d'actions composant le capital socialDroits de vote brutsDroits de vote nets
30/06/202019,718,50322,376,29322,354,855
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
 
    
    
    
    
    
    
Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B – Indice : CAC SMALL – Éligible SRD long - ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP







