Nacon

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
    
    
Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
    
DateNombre total d'actions composant le capital socialDroits de vote brutsDroits de vote nets
30/06/202084,908,91984,908,91984,876,958
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
NACON - RCS 852 538 461
Société cotée sur l’Eurolist d’Euronext Paris, compartiment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP
 
  



