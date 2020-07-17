PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF), the parent company of Malaga Bank FSB, today reported that net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $4,620,000 ($0.63 basic and fully diluted earnings per share), an increase of $859,000 or 23% from net income of $3,761,000 ($0.52 basic and fully diluted earnings per share, as adjusted for stock dividends declared on November 15, 2019) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $4,620,000 ($0.63 basic and fully diluted earnings per share), an increase of $436,000 or 10% from net income of $4,184,000 ($0.57 basic and fully diluted earnings per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $8,804,000 ($1.20 basic and fully diluted earnings per share) compared to $7,218,000 ($0.99 basic and fully diluted earnings per share, as adjusted for the stock dividend declared on November 15, 2019) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the first six months of 2020, the Company’s annualized return on average equity was 11.89% and the annualized return on average assets was 1.39%.



The increase in earnings of $436,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter 2020 was primarily attributable to a $545,000 increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, $10,000 increase in other operating income, and a $47,000 decrease in other operating expenses, partially offset by a $166,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income totaled $9,368,000 in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1,311,000 or 16% from the second quarter of 2019. This resulted primarily due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $157,565,000 and an increase in the interest rate spread from 2.82% to 2.90%. The increase in the interest rate spread is primarily attributable to a decrease of 0.29% in yield on average interest-bearing liabilities offset by a decrease of 0.21% in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Other operating income decreased 18% in the second quarter of 2020 to $214,000 from $261,000 in the second quarter of 2019. Income decreased primarily due to timing of annual safe deposit box fees.

Operating expenses decreased $5,000 in the second quarter of 2020 to $2,987,000 from $2,992,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company had no delinquent loans and no foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2020. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $3,640,000, or 0.31% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. There were no loans with deferred payments in the portfolio at June 30, 2020.

Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “The efforts of our colleagues, especially the front line staff, resulted in another quarter of commendable achievement. Earnings continue to improve, asset quality remains excellent and all operating metrics are positive. Most importantly we all remain safe and healthy in these difficult times.”

Malaga’s total assets increased by 15% to $1.316 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $1.147 billion at June 30, 2019. The loan portfolio at June 30, 2020 was $1.188 billion, an increase of $138.6 million or 13% from June 30, 2019. Malaga originates loans principally for its own portfolio and not for sale.

Malaga funds its assets with a mix of retail deposits, wholesale deposits and FHLB borrowings. Retail deposits totaled $693.9 million as of June 30, 2020, a $48.2 million increase from $645.7 million at June 30, 2019. Wholesale deposits increased $26.5 million or 21% from $124.4 million at June 30, 2019 to $150.9 million at June 30, 2020. Wholesale deposits are primarily comprised of State of California certificates of deposit in the amount of $118 million and $22.6 million of brokered long-term certificates of deposits as of June 30, 2020. FHLB borrowings increased $82 million or 38% from $213 million at June 30, 2019 to $295 million at June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2020, Malaga Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements and was deemed “well-capitalized” under applicable regulations. Core capital and risk-based capital ratios were 12.56% and 21.04%, respectively, at June 30, 2020, significantly exceeding the minimum “well-capitalized” requirements of 5% and 10%, respectively.

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Bank has been named by DepositAccounts.com as one of the Top 200 Healthiest Banks out of the 5,035 banks analyzed across the United States. A more detailed breakdown of Malaga Bank’s A+ health score may be found in the health section of its dedicated page at www.depositaccounts.com/banks/malaga-bank-fsb.html#health . For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer’s premier Top 5-Star rating for the 50th consecutive quarter as of March 2020. Since 1985 Malaga has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com .