當英國最近批准並在意大利提交類似申請後，俄羅斯批准將 opaganib 用於嚴重 COVID-19 患者以進行第 2/3 期研究的臨床試驗申請

第 2/3 研究旨在從多達 40 個臨床中心納入 270 名受試者；計劃納入工作將在本月稍後啟動，並計劃於 2020 年第四季提交緊急使用授權申請

同時，美國第 2a 期將 opaganib 用於嚴重 COVID-19 的研究正在迅速拓展，現已納入超過 25% 患者

將 opaganib 在以色列用於多達 50 名嚴重 COVID-19 患者的臨床研究也已獲得核准

與匹配病例對照組相比，根據恩慈使用的嚴重 COVID-19 患者治療結果顯示可對此類患者帶來實益

以色列特拉維夫和北卡羅萊納州拉里格, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL )（簡稱 RedHill 或「該公司」），是一家專門生物製藥公司，今天宣佈從俄羅斯聯邦衛生部獲批取得臨床試驗授權 (CTA) 申請以進行第 2/3 研究，以評估將 opaganib (Yeliva®, ABC294640)1 用於嚴重 SARS-CoV-2 感染（COVID-19 病因）及肺炎的住院患者。研究最近也已在英國獲准，另外在意大利進行類似的審核申請，目前正在計劃將研究進一步擴展到其他國家。

RedHill 的首席營運主管 Gilead Raday 說：「我們現正使用 opaganib 快速促進 COVID-19 的臨床開發計劃，如取得成功，我們計劃在今年第四季提交緊急使用授權申請。將 opaganib 用於嚴重 COVID-19 患者的第 2/3 期研究已在兩個國家的監管機關獲得核准，而我們正在將研究擴展至其他國家。由於計劃於本月稍後將啟動第 2/3 期研究，考慮到美國第 2a 期研究的納入率超過 25%，RedHill 在相關競爭中處於有利位置，為 COVID-19 住院患者帶來新的潛在實益療法。」

這項多中心、隨機、雙盲、平行組、安慰劑對照的第 2/3 期研究旨在納入多達 270 名需要住院和補充氧氣治療的嚴重 COVID-19 肺炎患者。受試者將以 1:1 的比例隨機分配接受 opaganib 或安慰劑，加上標準護理。研究的主要終點是在第 14 天之前評估需要插喉和機械呼吸的患者比例。在評估大約 100 名受試者的主要終點時，獨立的數據安全監控委員會 (DSMB) 將進行僅揭盲徒勞中期分析。

該公司亦宣佈經已獲得以色列衛生部批准開展一項研究，以評估將 opaganib 用於多達 50 名嚴重 COVID-19 感染和肺炎的患者。

在一項將 opaganib 用於隨機、雙盲、安慰劑對照的第 2a 期臨床研究中，美國目前也正在進行納入 ( NCT04414618 )。該研究旨在納入多達 40 名需要住院治療和補充氧氣的嚴重 COVID-19 肺炎患者。此臨床試驗並無統計學意義。

RedHill 最近 宣佈 ，將 opaganib 用於治療嚴重 COVID-19 患者的治療結果經已發佈2。對 5 名嚴重 COVID-19 患者的治療結果進行的分析表示，與同一醫院的回顧性配對病例對照組相比，在恩慈使用 opaganib 治療的患者中，臨床結果和發炎標記均獲得實益。Opaganib 治療組的所有患者均無需機械呼吸即可出院，而匹配病例對照組的 33% 則需要機械呼吸。在 opaganib 治療組中，從高流量鼻導管戒斷的中位時間減少至 10 天，而配對病例對照組則為 15 天。

關於 Opaganib (ABC294640, Yeliva®)

Opaganib 是新的化學實體，是一種專利的頂級口服鞘氨醇激酶-2 (SK2) 選擇性抑制劑，適應症為抗癌、抗炎和抗病毒活性，及針對多種腫瘤、病毒、發炎和腸胃問題。透過抑制 SK2，opaganib 可影響與癌症生長、病毒複製和病理發炎相關的多種細胞途徑。

Opaganib 原本由總部位於美國的 Apogee Biotechnology Corp. 開發，至今已完成多項成功的臨床前研究，當中涉及腫瘤學、發炎、腸胃道和放射防護模型，以及針對患有晚期實體瘤癌症患者的第 1 期臨床研究。

Opaganib 獲得美國 FDA 用於治療膽管癌的孤兒藥稱號，目前正在晚期膽管癌的第 2a 期研究和前列腺癌第 2 期研究中接受評估。Opaganib 現在也被評估用於治療冠狀病毒 (COVID-19)。

臨床前數據表示，opaganib 具有抗炎和抗病毒活性，並具有減輕肺部發炎疾病（如肺炎）和減輕肺纖維化損害的潛力。早前的一些臨床前研究支持 SK2 在類似冠狀病毒的正向單鏈 RNA 病毒的複制轉錄複合物中的潛在作用，而其抑制作用可能可抑制病毒複製。臨床前的體內研究3已顯示 opaganib 透過降低支氣管肺泡灌洗液中的 IL-6 及 TNF-alpha 水平，成功降低流感病毒感染的死亡率，同時改善銅綠假單胞菌 (Pseudomonas aeruginosa) 誘導的肺損傷。

Opaganib 的開發已獲得美國聯邦和州政府機構授予 Apogee Biotechnology Corp. 的贈款和合約支持，其中包括 NCI、BARDA、美國國防部和 FDA 孤兒藥品開發辦公室。

關於 RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) 是一家專門生物製藥公司，專注於腸胃道疾病。RedHill 推廣腸胃道藥物 Movantik® 用於治療成人阿片類藥物引起的便秘4、Talicia® 用於治療成人幽門螺桿菌 (Helicobacter pylori, H. pylori) 感染5，及 Aemcolo® 用於治療成人旅遊人士的腹瀉問題6。RedHill 的關鍵臨床後期開發計劃包括：(i) RHB-204，當中計劃進行關鍵第 3 期肺炎非結核分枝桿菌 (NTM) 感染；(ii) Opaganib (Yeliva®)，這是針對多種適應症的一流 SK2 選擇性抑制劑，涉及針對 COVID-19 的第 2/3 期計劃及針對前列腺癌和膽管癌正在進行中的第 2 期研究；(iii) RHB-104，當中克隆氏症的首個第 3 期研究獲得正面結果；(iv) RHB-102 (Bekinda®)，當中在急性腸胃炎和胃炎的第 3 期研究中獲得正面結果，及在 IBS-D 的第 2 期研究中獲得正面結果；(v) RHB-106，這是一種膠囊大腸制劑，以及 (vi) RHB-107，這是第 2 期一流的絲氨酸蛋白酶抑制劑，針對癌症和腸胃發炎，目前也接受 COVID-19 的評估。如欲了解更多關於公司的資訊，請瀏覽 www.redhillbio.com 。

注意：為方便讀者，本新聞稿為公司以英語發表之正式新聞稿的翻譯版本。

1 Opaganib 是一種試驗性新藥，尚未有商業分銷。

2 本文作者為 Shaare-Zedek Medical Center 的 Ramzi Kurd 醫學博士；Shaare-Zedek Medical Center 及希伯來大學醫學院的 Eli Ben-Chetrit 醫學博士；Shaare-Zedek Medical Center 的 Hani Karameh 醫學博士及 Shaare-Zedek Medical Center 及希伯來大學醫學院的 Maskit Bar-Meir 醫學博士。全文載於以下網址： https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.20.20099010v1?rss=1 。

3 Xia C. et al. Transient inhibition of sphingosine kinases confers protection to influenza A virus infected mice. Antiviral Res. 2018 Oct; 158:171-177. Ebenezer DL et al. Pseudomonas aeruginosa stimulates nuclear sphingosine-1-phosphate generation and epigenetic regulation of lung inflammatory injury. Thorax. 2019 Jun; 74(6):579-591.

4 Movantik® (naloxegol) 的完整處方資訊載於： www.Movantik.com 。

5 Talicia® (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin 及 rifabutin) 的完整處方資訊載於： www.Talicia.com 。