CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a business solutions provider to the global cannabis industry, announced today that Gary Santo has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations.



Mr. Santo brings more than 24 years of experience leading lean, high-performance teams in Consumer Credit, Financial Services, Gaming and Technology, Higher Education and Specialty-Pharma. He has held a variety of senior-level positions at The First Marblehead Corporation, Fitch Ratings, International Game Technology, Lantheus Medical Imaging and, most recently, Columbia Care Inc., a leading multi-state operator in the cannabis industry. Mr. Santo holds an Investor Relations Charter® certification from the National Investor Relations Institute as well as a degree in Political Science from Boston University.

“On behalf of the TILT family, I want to welcome Gary to the team,” said TILT CEO Mark Scatterday. “His prior experience in the cannabis industry, together with his affinity for public companies undergoing significant transformation make him the ideal candidate to lead our capital markets and investor relations efforts at this pivotal moment in TILT’s on-going evolution.”

About TILT

TILT Holdings helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies committed to technical innovation, TILT Holdings services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, R&D and manufacturing; and Blackbird, a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors. The Company also owns cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Gary F. Santo, Jr., IRC

SVP, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

investors@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Weser

Trailblaze on behalf of TILT Holdings, Inc.

lisa@trailblaze.co

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.