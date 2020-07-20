Due to the changes in Nordecon AS company structure, whereby the sales and pre-construction function will be divided into two divisions – design and real estate development, and budgeting and pre-construction – Ando Voogma’s term of office as the management board member of Nordecon AS expires on 31 July 2020. Starting from 01 August 2020, Ando Voogma will become the head of design and real estate development division, whereas Avo Ambur will be head of budgeting and pre-construction division.

Supervisory board of Nordecon AS granted procurations to Ando Voogma and Avo Ambur to ensure the flexibility in representing the company in matters relating to pre-construction activities and real estate development.

Starting from 01 August 2020 the management board of Nordecon AS will consist of three members: Gerd Müller (chairman), Maret Tambek and Priit Luman.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.