TORONTO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05142 per Equity share. The distribution is payable August 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as of July 31, 2020.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on July 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.05142 per share based on the VWAP of $6.17 payable on August 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $7.52 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal

BCE Inc.

CIBC

CI Financial Corp.

Enbridge Inc.

EnCana Corporation Great West Lifeco Inc.

Husky Energy Inc.

National Bank of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies Limited

SunLife Financial Inc.

TELUS Corporation

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Thomson Reuters Corporation

TMX Group Inc.

TransAlta Corporation

TC Energy Corporation

﻿

Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.05142 Ex-Dividend Date: July 30, 2020 Record Date: July 31, 2020 Payable Date: August 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

dividendselect15.com

info@quadravest.com

