London, UK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Quant network, one of the world’s leading pioneers in enterprise blockchain technology, has announced the appointment of Neil Smit, Vice Chairman of Comcast Corporation, to its Board of Directors with immediate effect. The appointment is a key element in Quant’s strategy of expansion and growth.

To support this expansion in the US, Quant has appointed Neil Smit, Vice Chairman of Comcast Corporation, to its Board of Directors. Neil joined Comcast in March 2010 from Charter Communications, where he had served as Chief Executive Officer and Director since 2005. Prior to this, Neil was the President of Time Warner’s America Online Access business, where he oversaw Internet access services, including America Online (AOL), CompuServe and Netscape ISPs.

“I’m both delighted and honored to become part of the Quant team,” said Neil Smit. “The company is a clear leader in one of the most exciting field of technology right now, and the potential for growth is enormous. I’m excited to be in a position to help realize that growth.”

Gilbert Verdian, CEO, Quant Network commented: “Building our presence in the US is critical to our business strategy, and Neil has the perfect background and experience in large-scale Internet networks to help achieve our vision. We’re delighted that he has accepted a position on our Board.”

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Quant Network

Quant Network is a technology provider, delivering enterprise-grade interoperability for the secure exchange of information and digital assets across any network, platform or protocol, at scale. Quant’s Overledger, the world’s first DLT operating system, complements and connects existing systems and DLTs, to drive innovative and efficient growth for companies, public entities, and regulatory bodies alike.

Headquartered in London, UK, Quant is recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2019 and is committed to unleashing the power of systems that are as connected as the world we live in.

