Atlanta, Georgia, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the availability of RUBICONSmartCity™ on the Geotab Marketplace, a go-to source for top organizations seeking to better manage their fleets. Designed to improve service and reduce costs, RUBICONSmartCity equips city partners with a full-service software system for managing municipal waste and recycling collection in residential and commercial settings.

Waste and recycling collection is one of the largest annual expenses that city governments face. The data and insights collected by RUBICONSmartCity deliver direct taxpayer savings for cities. Cities such as Atlanta, GA have already realized over $750,000 in annual savings from deployment of the technology. Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report highlighted the potential for over $200 million in taxpayer savings across a broad swath of American cities during a ten-year time horizon.

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in more than 50 cities across the United States, including Atlanta, GA; Columbus, GA; Fort Collins, CO; Fort Smith, AR; Irving, TX; Montgomery, AL; Norfolk, VA; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Spokane, WA; Tyler, TX; and West Memphis, AR. Through its partnership with Rubicon and the deployment of RUBICONSmartCity, the City of Montgomery, AL earned a coveted Smart 50 Award, a program which annually recognizes the 50 most transformative smart city projects across the world.

“Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer at Rubicon. “By offering RUBICONSmartCity on the Geotab Marketplace, our goal is to help current and prospective customers streamline their waste and recycling operations to accomplish sustainability goals, especially now, as so many cities are operating remotely and seeking immediate solutions for remote fleet management.”

Geotab, the world’s leading connected vehicle company for smart cities and fleets, offers an extensive ecosystem of valuable, business-focused applications and add-ons via the Geotab Marketplace which helps provide businesses with the tools needed to better manage their fleets. With the addition of RUBICONSmartCity on the Geotab Marketplace, the over 40,000 Geotab customers worldwide will have access to Rubicon’s waste management solution.

“With a continued focus on the development of smart city technology, we are excited to provide Geotab users with access to the RUBICONSmartCity solution on the Geotab Marketplace,” said Louis De Jong, Executive Vice President at Geotab. “By providing our customers with access to leading smart city solutions, we are equipping them with data-insights to help city governments and fleets operate more efficiently and effectively.”

RUBICONSmartCity is available on the Geotab Marketplace at: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/rubicon/

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at www.rubicon.com/esg-report/.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

Contact: Michael Allegretti Chief Strategy Officer, Rubicon michael.allegretti@rubicon.com