LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ)(or “the Company”), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems, today announced the acquisition of Baccarat Fightback from Tiange Xu of the UNLV Center for Gaming Innovation. The game’s strong performance at the 2019 UNLV Gaming Innovation Showcase set the stage for the Company’s newest acquisition to make a big splash on the Baccarat scene and the gaming industry. Baccarat Fightback features a never-before-seen feature that enhances the whole look and feel of Baccarat, while leaving the base game untouched. This acquisition boosts Galaxy’s portfolio of Asian-style offerings and adds to the growing list of new, cross-platform content ideal for iGaming and traditional land-based venues.



Baccart Fightback’s creator, Tiange Xu, is a first-year master’s student at UNLV and holds a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Casino Management from the University of Macau. Prior to his studies at UNLV, Tiange worked in the casino industry in Macau, Cambodia, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The experience he gained played a pivotal role in his game’s design.

“Thanks to the UNLV Center for Gaming Innovation and Galaxy Gaming, my dream has come true. When I went to a casino for the first time, I told myself I wanted to have my own game on the floor one day. Now, that is going to happen. Baccarat Fightback introduces a new way of playing Baccarat, bringing more fun and excitement to players. I firmly believe it will stand out among other Baccarat variants,” stated Tiange Xu.

Galaxy Gaming continues to strengthen its relationship with UNLV, recognizing the school as a leader in gaming education and development.

“UNLV continues to be an invaluable resource and partner for us,” said Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming’s President and CEO. “Baccarat Fightback and Tiange are the latest examples of the innovation and talent that we have come to expect. We’re looking forward to introducing Baccarat Fightback in Q4, in both felt and ETG/iGaming spaces, and are excited to give players the opportunity to enjoy this groundbreaking game.”

