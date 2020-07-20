PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today confirmed that a press release issued earlier today regarding a purported acquisition proposal for Denbury was fraudulent and not issued by the Company. The Company has received no such proposal and has reported the fraudulent activity to the New York Stock Exchange.

