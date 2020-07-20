For Immediate Release
Providence Resources P.l.c.
Result of Annual General Meeting
Dublin and London – July 20 , 2020 - The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated June 2, 2020 were duly passed. The results of the Poll of the meeting are set out below.
Ordinary Resolution 1 – To receive and consider the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
|Vote Type
|Voted
|Voted %
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|For
|361,582,387
|97.90%
|45.30%
|Against
|7,757,757
|2.10%
|45.30%
|Total Voted
|369,340,144
|100%
|45.30%
|Votes Withheld
|1,331
Ordinary Resolution 2 - To elect Mr. Alan Linn as a Director.
|Vote Type
|Voted
|Voted %
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|For
|369,333,251
|100.00%
|45.30%
|Against
|7,130
|0.00%
|45.30%
|Total Voted
|369,340,381
|100.00%
|45.30%
|Votes Withheld
|1,094
Ordinary Resolution 3 - To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.
|Vote Type
|Voted
|Voted %
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|For
|369,335,401
|100.00%
|45.30%
|Against
|3,352
|0.00%
|45.30%
|Total Voted
|369,338,753
|100.00%
|45.30%
|Votes Withheld
|2,722
Special Resolution 4 - To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.
|Vote Type
|Voted
|Voted %
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|For
|369,310,931
|100.00%
|45.29%
|Against
|4,516
|0.00%
|45.29%
|Total Voted
|369,315,447
|100.00%
|45.29%
|Votes Withheld
|26,028
ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES
Providence Resources is an Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Providence's shares are quoted on the AIM in London and Euronext Growth in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com
