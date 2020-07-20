For Immediate Release

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Result of Annual General Meeting

Dublin and London – July 20 , 2020 - The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated June 2, 2020 were duly passed. The results of the Poll of the meeting are set out below.

Ordinary Resolution 1 – To receive and consider the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Vote Type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital Voted For 361,582,387 97.90% 45.30% Against 7,757,757 2.10% 45.30% Total Voted 369,340,144 100% 45.30% Votes Withheld 1,331

Ordinary Resolution 2 - To elect Mr. Alan Linn as a Director.

Vote Type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital Voted For 369,333,251 100.00% 45.30% Against 7,130 0.00% 45.30% Total Voted 369,340,381 100.00% 45.30% Votes Withheld 1,094

Ordinary Resolution 3 - To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

Vote Type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital Voted For 369,335,401 100.00% 45.30% Against 3,352 0.00% 45.30% Total Voted 369,338,753 100.00% 45.30% Votes Withheld 2,722

Special Resolution 4 - To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

Vote Type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital Voted For 369,310,931 100.00% 45.29% Against 4,516 0.00% 45.29% Total Voted 369,315,447 100.00% 45.29% Votes Withheld 26,028

