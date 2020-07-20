For Immediate Release

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Result of Annual General Meeting

Dublin and London – July 20 , 2020 - The Company is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated June 2, 2020 were duly passed. The results of the Poll of the meeting are set out below.

Ordinary Resolution 1 – To receive and consider the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Vote TypeVotedVoted %% of Issued Share Capital Voted
For361,582,38797.90%45.30%
Against7,757,7572.10%45.30%
Total Voted369,340,144100%45.30%
Votes Withheld1,331  

Ordinary Resolution 2 - To elect Mr. Alan Linn as a Director.

Vote TypeVotedVoted %% of Issued Share Capital Voted
For369,333,251100.00%45.30%
Against7,1300.00%45.30%
Total Voted369,340,381100.00%45.30%
Votes Withheld1,094  

Ordinary Resolution 3 - To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

Vote TypeVotedVoted %% of Issued Share Capital Voted
For369,335,401100.00%45.30%
Against3,3520.00%45.30%
Total Voted369,338,753100.00%45.30%
Votes Withheld2,722  

Special Resolution 4 - To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

Vote TypeVotedVoted %% of Issued Share Capital Voted
For369,310,931100.00%45.29%
Against4,5160.00%45.29%
Total Voted369,315,447100.00%45.29%
Votes Withheld26,028  

ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES
Providence Resources is an Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland.  Providence's shares are quoted on the AIM in London and Euronext Growth in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com

