SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® (IMS), the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers, announces the pre-launch of ContinueTheRide.com, a platform that will host a slate of new digital content all designed to reach and support industry-facing professionals as they address industry challenges and opportunities, as well as educate new and existing enthusiasts inside the world of motorcycling, powersports, and all things two-wheeled conveyance. ContinueTheRide.com will officially launch July 24th and will include:
To subscribe to the e-newsletter and learn more about the IMS digital products visit ContinueTheRide.com.
“IMS has been at the center of the industry for 40 years now, successfully connecting all sectors of the motorcycling community while supporting and growing with the industry,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “Our deep bench of industry knowledge and long-standing customer relationships are the driving forces behind the creation of our digital products.”
“Our expansion beyond in-person events into digital products enables us to bring new and old friends together while sharing knowledge and expertise between the broad community of motorcycle/powersports enthusiasts and industry-professionals year-round. Each digital product was produced and curated to have content relevant for everyone; I highly encourage enthusiasts of all experience levels to check out the entirety of ContinueTheRide.com and immerse themselves in the fun and engaging world of riding while even inspiring a new rider or two,” continues Harris.
A renewed industry momentum with reported increased sales of motorcycles amid the COVID-19 pandemic presents a great time for returning riders as well as those looking for safer transportation alternatives, and even new riders, to begin exploring the diverse lifestyle of motorcycling. “Not only is the industry seeing an unexpected sales increase— but there is a new energy with existing riders who see a great opportunity to get outside where the roads are less busy. We all want and need to further increase motorcycling interest and the ‘Centerstand Podcast’ will be a chance to hear from industry insiders about their perspectives and ideas to benefit all of motorcycling. I look forward to the great conversations and being part of new ideas with the IMS team,” said Robert Pandya, host of the B2B Podcast “Centerstand” and IMS’ Discover the Ride Program Manager.
All IMS digital products have been curated and produced with topics speaking to each sector within the powersports industry – aftermarket brands, manufacturers, the supply chain, and more – and how to unify the aforementioned touchpoints to spur industry growth, as well as all levels of experience and interest across the broad range of riding lifestyles in the community from actionable tips to ride safer to picking the correct gear, grow and build a powersports business, tune-up an old bike, discover new routes to take, and much more.
To learn more about IMS, please visit: motorcycleshows.com.
