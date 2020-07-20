Covina, CA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The report "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Solution (Software and Services), By Function (Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Library & Database Preparation, and Other functions), By Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development), By End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs), and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In July 2020, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals partnered with AMRI on the manufacturing of Merimepodib API in development for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

In June 2020, BryoLogyx Inc. announced that it has entered into two agreements with Neurotrope, Inc. to acquire Neurotrope’s preclinical data package and drug product for use of bryostatin-1 in an immuno-oncology application, and to supply Neurotrope with synthetic bryostatin-1 for use in clinical trials and commercialization for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Analyst View:

Growing adoption of in-silico modeling tools

Introduction of in silico tools enables computation with diverse workflows that are in sync with rate of modern medicinal chemistry is one of the key drift motivating the target market growth. Drug discovery is a practical procedure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. It includes diverse steps and procedures that depend on in-silico tools for decreasing the complexity of a process. Identification of lead molecules needs analysis and synthesis of numerous derivatives that can be designed with the help of in silico modeling tools. Success of a drug discovery experiment relays widely on effectiveness of tools employed to measure diverse aspects of drugs. For example, in-silico tools used herein include modeling tools for determination of protein-ADMET assessment-affinity and 3D structures of ligand estimation in drug-ligand interaction and in docking for pharmacological profiling.

Advancements in web services and high-performance computing

Advancements in terms of fundamental algorithms employed by computational information processing for predictive chemistry are mainly to boost the global market in the upcoming years. This advancements helps to improve scientific innovation and laboratory informatics.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global drug discovery informatics market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, function, application, end-user, and region.

By solution, software segment estimated for the highest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019. Availability of few software and tools for protein structure prediction, conformational analysis, reverse docking, microarray analysis, comparative molecular field analysis (CoMFA), pharmacophore mapping, and comparative molecular similarity indices analysis (CoMSIA) coupled with introduction of novel tools is projected to drive adoption of lead generation informatics during the forecast period.

By function, the sequencing and target data analysis segment estimated for the highest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019. This is mainly attributed due to the improved application for sequencing analysis for the new drug entity and comfort of handling of data from different domains and different sources.

By application, the drug development segment estimated for the highest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019. This is mainly attributed due to the rising investments in the research and development of new drug molecules and the increasing requirement for time and cost optimization for drug discovery and development.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment estimated for the highest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019. Pharmaceutical companies are utilizing this informatics software widely for pre-clinical research & development, target identification, compound screening and lead identification, and streamlining their drug discovery procedure which is the major factor for propelling the growth of this segment.

By region, North America leads the Drug Discovery Informatics market due to the growing incidence rates of various infectious diseases and oncology diseases. Simultaneous developments of chemical laboratories and the next generation sequencing procedures in the region are among the major growth stimulants of the drug discovery informatics market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global drug discovery informatics market includes Albany Molecular Research, Inc., Certara, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Infosys, Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh, GVK Biosciences, DiscoverX, ChemAxon, and Jubilant Biosys.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

