DENVER, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vice President of Channel Jennifer Bodell to its 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars. This exclusive list identifies extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future of the IT channel through their dedication, hard work, and innovation—positioning themselves as leaders and helping their organizations succeed.



“We are so proud of Jennifer and her accomplishments at Pax8 and in the IT channel,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “She has dedicated her career to partners and the success of their businesses. As our channel leader, we rely on Jennifer’s key insights into the partner communities to better understand how we can continue to affect positive change in this industry.”

The 100 Rising Female Stars list is making its debut this year with channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN® editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. This talented group of women contribute to the development and strategies of their organization’s channel partner programs and exude excellence in areas such as partner engagement, program management and marketing.



“CRN’s 2020 100 Rising Female Stars list honors leaders who are poised to impact the industry for many years. They are accelerating the growth of their companies through excellent direction and innovation in their field,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The accomplishments of these women are reshaping the IT channel, and we are proud to honor their achievements.”



The 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars will be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/risingstars .

To learn more about Pax8, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com , or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook