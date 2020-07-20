BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Bank (BNB) has been named top Long Island Bank for Overall Quality by the Banking Choice Awards and ranked fourth on Long Island for Community Contribution. These awards, presented by American Business Media and Rivel Banking Benchmarks, are based on interviews with thousands of banking customers in order to achieve a statistically representative sample of households and businesses.



Vincent M. Valvo, President and CEO of American Business Media, said, “Customers can choose to bank wherever they want. The Banking Choice Awards determine which banks do it best.” This year, BNB was selected as #1 in Overall Quality on Long Island, up from 3rd place last year.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our outstanding customer service. As one of the last community banks on Long Island, our priority is providing top level customer service and supporting community programs,” said Kevin M. O’Connor, President and CEO of BNB Bank. “BNB Bankers live in the communities they serve, support their local organizations and truly understand their customers’ businesses and financial needs.”

About BNB Bank.

BNB Bank established in 1910, has assets of $6.1 billion and operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. In addition, the Bank operates one loan production office in Manhattan. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc. offers financial planning and investment consultation. BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

