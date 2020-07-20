On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 20 July 2020 purchased 28 791 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programmes for executive managers and board members.

The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 67.8271 per share.

Before the transaction, Sbanken had zero treasury shares.





Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



