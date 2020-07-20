Covina, CA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Precision Medical Imaging Market, By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, and Other) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Rising global outreach in emerging markets, increasing innovations in technology, growing research and development, and adoption of strategies such as collaboration are projected to dive growth of the precision medicine imaging market in the coming years.
Key players are focusing on innovation to expand their developing markets. For instance, Strata Oncology, Inc. and Synapse, Inc. together, launched an end-to-end precision oncology program to enhance outcomes of the treatment with reduced costs, as the firms are selecting the most promising precision medicine clinical trials. Further, in May 2017, Strata Oncology, Inc. also introduced Strata NGS test, which is manufactured for 90 gene targeted assay that deals on genetic alterations in tumor tissue and includes clinical trial eligibility markers and tumor markers. In August 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first gene therapy, Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel). This therapy was developed by Novartis for the treatment of patients below 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It signifies a shift from chemotherapy to precision medicine. In 2016, AstraZeneca developed a next-generation asthma drug, Benralizumab, for eosinophil biomarker. It is a part of the new biological treatments for people with asthma, as AstraZeneca is shifting towards precision medicine to cure the disease.
By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, and Other) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)
The global precision medical imaging market accounted for US$ 4.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 9.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global Precision Medical Imaging market includes Ferrer Incode, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Tepnel Pharma Services, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., and Quest Diagnostics.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
