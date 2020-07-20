COSTA MESA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today that Initiative will be the new strategic media agency of record after a competitive pitch process.



Initiative will be responsible for media planning and buying across all media channels, including television, radio, print, out-of-home, search, social, display, online video and streaming audio, with a $30MM media budget. El Pollo Loco has set aggressive digital acquisition and conversion targets in 2020 and beyond. The company will leverage Initiative’s unique suite of tools and technology and focus on growing long-term digital sales by building differentiation in the marketplace.

“In the past year and a half, we’ve gone from spending 5% on digital media to over 30% of our total media budget. In 2020, sales from our digital channels have tripled versus same period year ago and we are looking to Initiative to help grow them further,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco.

“At Initiative, we relish the partnership we have with brands that shape and define a sense of community. El Pollo Loco is one of those brands, and we are incredibly honored they have chosen our team to help take their business to new levels,” said Amy Armstrong, CEO Initiative US.

About Initiative

Initiative is a full-service global media agency. Our mission is to help brands grow, using an innovative, culture-centric approach to communications planning that improves brand and business health at once. We show our clients how to become more relevant in culture by understanding the values and motivations of their target audiences and making recommendations on how they can best use owned, shared and earned assets to create more effective integrated communications plans.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .



