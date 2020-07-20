PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Crown Castle International Corp. (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: CCI ).



The investigation concerns, among other things, whether the Company’s officers and/or directors misled investors by issuing materially false and/or misleading statements regarding, among other things, Crown Castle’s financial statements and/or information related to its revenue recognition practices.

Crown Castle investors who have owned their stock continuously since at least February 27, 2018 are encouraged to contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com , securities@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the Crown Castle investigation or potential legal claims.

