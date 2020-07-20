Fort Myers, Fla., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to support the long-term viability of community oncology, the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) has named Medical Oncologist Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers from the Genesis Cancer Center in Arkansas as the new advisory board chair. The AON Advisory Board provides strategic guidance to its growing network of physicians and practices, currently in 13 states.

Dr. Divers has provided physician leadership as a member of several national committees and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). He attended medical school at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of North Carolina and a fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Cancer Center.

Additionally, Dr. Michael J. Castine, III from the Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Louisiana, Drs. Patrick C. Elwood and Taral Patel from the Zangmeister Cancer Center in Ohio, and Dr. Rangappa Rajendra from Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston in Virginia were named to the Executive Committee. The five medical oncologists represent the inaugural group members appointed in April 2020.

Consisting of 18 physicians representing AON’s rapidly expanding network, the group advises on a range of trends impacting clinical and practice activities. The group’s goal is to serve as an advocate for AON’s physicians and physician groups, providing counsel and support on all issues related to business improvement, strategic development, quality, and compliance.

“It is a pleasure for us to announce the AON Advisory Board Executive Committee,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “We’re confident that under their leadership, the group will continue to make a positive difference in our mission to preserve and protect the sustainability of cancer care within the community.”

AON President & COO Todd Schonherz added, “We’re pleased to have these experienced and highly respected physicians lend their expertise to help our partners maintain a strong and viable practice while serving the needs of their patients.”

“As a physician-led organization, AON differentiates itself by providing community-based practices with the expertise needed to navigate today’s complex healthcare landscape, while also allowing them to maintain practice independence,” said Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, AON Advisory Board Chairman and oncologist at the American Oncology Partner practice Genesis Cancer Center in Arkansas. “The AON Advisory Board reinforces the value of this partnership to strategically guide physicians and enable them to continue providing excellent care to patients outside of hospital settings.”

AON is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. With more than three decades of expertise in all areas of oncology practice management, AON enables physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest-quality care for patients.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 80 physicians and 50 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 13 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

