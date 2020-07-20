MCLEAN, Va., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced that Ling Xu has been named vice president of Multifamily Investments & Portfolio Management. In her new role, Ling will be adding market risk and capital strategy to her current responsibilities, which include management of our Multifamily portfolio strategy, hedging and balance sheet management. She is also responsible for developing and expanding our Multifamily credit risk transfer executions, including Reinsurance, Whole Loan Investment Funds, PCs and Structured Credit Risk Notes.



“Ling is a strong leader and has been an important part of ensuring Freddie Mac Multifamily capital market offerings and risk management continues to set the standard for our industry,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Capital Markets. “As we continue to advance our platform, I look forward to Ling’s contribution to our ongoing success.”

Ling began her career at Freddie Mac as a business application project manager in 2002, moving up the ranks to director by 2006. After a few years at American Capital, Ling rejoined Freddie Mac in 2009 and continued to assume expanded responsibilities, most recently as senior director of Multifamily Portfolio Strategy & Execution. Ling received an MBA in Finance from Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China. She’s also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. More than 90% of the mortgages purchased support rental units for households earning 120% of area median income or below. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

