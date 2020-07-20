SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Diamanti to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Data Center - Kubernetes category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications.



Diamanti was selected for its ability to improve the performance of applications, including AI and ML applications, through its unique I/O acceleration architecture. Diamanti enables companies to use Kubernetes as an out-of-the-box solution so they can provision and administer Kubernetes clusters in the data center, at the edge or in the cloud.

“Earning CRN’s recognition is a testament to our technical capabilities and commitment to our partner program, The Diamanti Edge Reseller Program,” said Tom Barton, CEO of Diamanti. “We are 100 percent channel focused and our reseller program provides partners with competitive benefits to grow a profitable business while providing their customers a cost-effective and hybrid-cloud ready Kubernetes platform.”

CRN’s Emerging Vendors recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. This list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN’s esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

“CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future.”

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers purpose-built infrastructure for modern applications. The Diamanti platform is the first and only Kubernetes solution integrated with a patented I/O-optimized architecture, delivering transformational application performance. With Diamanti, Kubernetes becomes an out-of-the-box solution, allowing organizations to focus on deploying modern applications across on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

