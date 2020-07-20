MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced First Horizon Bank’s completion of the acquisition of 30 branches from SunTrust now Truist. The transaction, which adds approximately $440 million in loans and $2.3 billion in deposits, further enhances the bank’s presence in key growth markets such as Durham, Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and extends its banking footprint into additional attractive markets in Virginia and Georgia.



“Today marks another milestone for First Horizon as we continue to build a leading southern financial services organization,” said President and CEO Bryan Jordan. “In addition to our recent merger of equals with IBERIABANK, this transaction enhances our ability to serve clients and communities, accelerate growth and drive long-term shareholder value. Our associates have worked diligently to get us to this day, and I thank them for their tireless effort especially during these challenging times. We are excited to welcome our new associates and clients to the First Horizon family.”



The acquired branches were converted to First Horizon banking centers over the weekend of July 17-19, 2020. Including this transaction and the IBERIABANK merger, on a combined basis as of June 30, 2020, the Company had nearly 500 banking centers in 12 states, with approximately $86 billion in assets, $68 billion in deposits and $59 billion in loans.

Additional information can be found at https://www.firsthorizon.com/SunTrustwelcome .

List of branches in transaction:

Winston-Salem, NC Fed Banking Market

Medical Park, 2006 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Mocksville Yadkinville Road, 880 Yadkinville Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028

Yadkinville State Street, 200 S. State St., Yadkinville, NC 27055

Reynolda Road, 2801 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Hillsdale, 5361 US Highway 158, Advance, NC 27006

Walkertown Main, 2820 Old Hollow Rd., Walkertown, NC 27051

First Stratford, 101 South Stratford Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104

Kernersville, 1000 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284

Ogburn Station, 4306 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, NC 27105



Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Fed Banking Market

South Square, 4235 University Drive, Durham, NC 27707

Triangle Park, 2008 East NC Highway 54, Durham, NC 27713

Croasdaile, 1821 Hillandale Rd., Durham, NC 27705

Riverview, 5112 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27704

Northgate Mall, 1516 N. Gregson St., Durham, NC 27701

Bethesda Point, 1611 S. Miami Blvd., Durham, NC 27703

University Mall, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

West Franklin, 126 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Hillsborough Central, 260 S. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278

Pittsboro, 88 Hillsboro St. Pittsboro, NC 27312

South Madison Boulevard, 207 S. Madison Blvd., Roxboro, NC 27573



Roanoke, VA Fed Banking Market

Smith Mountain Lake, 13264 Booker T Washington Hwy., Hardy, VA 24101

Main & Court, 260 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Martinsville, VA Banking Market

Collinsville, 3000 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, VA 24078

Village of Martinsville, 250 Commonwealth Blvd., W. Martinsville, VA 24112

Patrick County, 114 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, VA 24171

Eastern Shore, VA-MD Banking Market

Onancock, 62 Market St., Onancock, VA 23417

Cheriton, 21263 Lankford Hwy., Cape Charles, VA 23310



South Boston, VA Fed Banking Market

South Boston, 410 Main St., South Boston, VA 24592

Wayne County, GA Fed Banking Market

Jesup, 175 S. Macon St., Jesup, GA 31545

Lumpkin County, GA Fed Banking Market

Dahlonega Main, 111 S Chestatee St., Dahlonega, GA 30533

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $86 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com



FHN-G