AUCKLAND, New Zealand and PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aō Air, maker of the revolutionary air pollution protection device known as the Atmōs , today announced the close of a successful funding round totaling $1.8 million USD, led by Australian & New Zealand-based VC fund Blackbird Ventures. In addition to the new funding from Blackbird, the company received funds from the Oregon Sports Angels , a network of investors looking to grow the next generation of sports companies as well as a $300,000 USD grant from the New Zealand government via the COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund . The combined $2.1 million in funds will play an instrumental role in the continued development of the company’s flagship product, the Atmōs.



“The last year has brought into sharp focus how outdated the existing solutions for respiratory protection are. From healthcare workers, firefighters, military and other regulated industries to ordinary consumers, the world needs better solutions. We are excited to make Aō Air our first investment from our inaugural New Zealand Fund,” said Samantha Wong, Partner at Blackbird Ventures.

The Blackbird investment will be used to support general product development and eventual delivery of the Atmōs, an innovative new product that is poised to supplant the popular N95 mask as the leading solution in the respiratory protection device category. The Atmōs’ PostivAir technology has been independently validated by the Auckland University of Technology to provide up to 25 times better protection against airborne particulate matter than the standard N95 mask.1 The Atmōs mask was originally designed to protect consumers from air pollution, and was first made available for limited pre-sales in January 2020.

The New Zealand government grant will be deployed specifically towards an ongoing R&D initiative that aims to address the threat of COVID-19. The funds will support Aō Air’s efforts to develop a special antiviral filter for the Atmōs that will be effective against the novel coronavirus. Funding from the New Zealand government will also support the launch of clinical translation studies, potentially enabling the Atmōs’ entry into the regulated healthcare sector. This push into regulated space has been motivated, in part, by recent inquiries from several proactive regulators who are seeking better protection for at-risk healthcare workers.

“The core design of the N95 has hardly changed at all since the 1970s,” said Dan Bowden, CEO of Aō Air. “And since the earliest days of the pandemic, we’ve heard serious complaints from frontline workers about how the tight seal of the N95 masks can cause discomfort, fatigue, and headaches. The Atmōs is unique in that it requires no seal, allowing users to breathe normally and comfortably. This patented solution not only provides better protection, but also delivers a much more positive user experience.”

Today, the N95 mask is the most popular tool in the world for allowing humans to operate in areas where air quality may be poor, or where airborne illnesses may be present. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored some of the N95’s many shortcomings. To be effective, users of the N95 mask must maintain a tight seal around the mouth and nose, but that may be impossible if the wearer begins to sweat, leading to critical issues of compliance. N95 masks are also produced using a “one-size-fits-all” model that does not account for the diversity of face shapes and sizes, meaning that the mask is more effective for some users than others.

The Atmōs, by contrast, only lightly touches the user’s skin when worn properly—meaning that the device is equally effective for users of all shapes and sizes, and that its performance is unimpeded by the presence of glasses, makeup, or facial hair. The device’s transparent design allows others to see the entirety of the wearer’s face, smile included, and ensures that the hard of hearing can read lips without difficulty when communicating with Atmōs users.

The Atmōs arrives paired with an app that provides real-time information about the device’s activity, as well as information about air pollution levels at the user’s current location and potential travel destinations. These design benefits are driven by Aō Air’s belief that respiratory protection solutions can be a vehicle for wider change, and reflect the company’s mission of creating a world where everyone can live, work and play without fear of the air that they breathe.

