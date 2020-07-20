BEAVERTON, Ore., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enli Health Intelligence, the 2020 Best-in-KLAS population health management IT leader, announced that it is joining with NTT DATA and four leading healthcare IT providers to form Nucleus for Healthcare : a digital healthcare framework that meets an extensive range of provider requirements for virtualizing the patient care experience. Nucleus for Healthcare is powered by NTT DATA’s cloud-based enterprise platform, which provides analytics, automation and systems integration capabilities.1



NTT DATA tapped Enli to provide several core components for Nucleus for Healthcare, including its 360-degree profile of patient health. Enli’s Intelligent Care Plan ensures that all patient data, their health risks, and the treatment decisions providers make are available and actionable at every point in the patient journey. The partner ecosystem also includes VisitPay and R1 RCM.

“Enli’s Value Navigator platform is a game-changer for healthcare organizations leading the way to the value-based care economy,” said Mary Edwards, president, healthcare provider, NTT DATA Services. “By incorporating Enli technology into Nucleus for Healthcare, we accelerate our client’s time to value from their virtual care delivery investment.”

According to CIO Magazine, health systems embracing a virtual care experience are responding to a significant shift in how consumers access care. Once patients have switched to touchless modes of care delivery, traditional providers will have lost control of the primary care experience. 2

“The Intelligent Care Plan ensures that every provider interacting with a patient has access to the data, decisions, and actions required to deliver better health and financial outcomes,” said Luis Machuca, CEO of Enli. “We are pleased to offer our suite of applications to NTT DATA’s customers as part of Nucleus for Healthcare.”

About Enli

Enli is the market leader in population health IT. We develop software tools for value-based care analytics and care coordination.

Enli has been name Best in KLAS for Population Health Management in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

We are the first population health management company to measure the financial impact of quality improvement in value-based care contracts, and to supply the analytics-driven care coordination tools necessary to exceed contract measures.

Enli Health Intelligence, Enli, and Value Navigator are registered trademarks of Enli Health Intelligence Corp.

