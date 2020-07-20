HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa,” “we,” and “our”) announced today that it is commencing a public offering of $100.0 million of Class A common shares. In addition, Kiniksa expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $15.0 million of additional Class A common shares. All of the Class A common shares are being offered by Kiniksa.



Kiniksa intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance the development of its product candidates, to advance commercialization activities and to fund other research and development activities as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Kiniksa has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates, which was declared effective on June 10, 2019. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Kiniksa has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Kiniksa and the offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov.

A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (including the accompanying prospectus) will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or via email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s clinical stage product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological signaling pathways that are implicated across a spectrum of diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering, expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional Class A common shares, and our intended use of any net proceeds from the proposed offering.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates or expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to global economic or market conditions, volatility in the share price of our Class A common shares, changes in our operating plan or funding requirements and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (when available) and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s plans, estimates or expectations as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

