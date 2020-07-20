MONACO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00 am ET, at which time Navios Containers’ senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.



The Company will announce earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Containers website at www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section by 7:30 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00 am ET

Call Title: Navios Containers Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.866.703.4207

International Dial In: +1.636.692.6440

Conference ID: 637 1907

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 637 1907

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Containers website, www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth-oriented international owner and operator of containerships. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Containers, L.P.

+1.212.906.8648

Investors@navios-containers.com



