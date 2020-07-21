Portland, OR, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market size generated $4.65 billion in 2018, and are estimated to reach $7.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, business performance, major players’ profile, and competitive heat map.

Technological developments, demand for portable monitoring device, and surge in incidence of diseases drive the growth of the global vital signs monitoring devices market. However, lack of awareness in emerging economies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, availability of proactive monitoring and rise in expenditure on personal healthcare create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for vital signs monitoring devices has been increased due to the rise in number of patients affected by Covid-19.

Moreover, decline in working hours in factories and restrictions on supply chain led to the shortage of medical equipment in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global vital signs monitoring devices market based on product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the blood pressure monitoring devices segment contributed to the highest share in 2018, holding half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the pulse oximetry devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Halma plc (SunTech Medical, Inc.), Omron Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, Nonin Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo Corporation, A&D Company, Limited, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Contec Medical System Co., Ltd, and Smiths Group plc.

