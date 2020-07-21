New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Delivery Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment Type ; Enterprise Size ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932665/?utm_source=GNW



Delivery management software is used in numerous industries to track shipments and ensure smooth delivery of goods to customers.The adoption of innovative delivery management software enables companies to ensure better customer satisfaction, improved asset utilization, and reduced fuel usage.



Due to the advent of digitalization across all the regions, companies are integrating advanced automated technologies in their systems to increase productivity and enhance business outcomes.The integration of advanced technologies such as Big Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) provides real-time tracking of vehicles, reduces back-office administration efforts, and optimizes the utilization of vehicles, further offering precise delivery status.



The growing investments in delivery management software and rising adoption of cloud technology are driving the global delivery management software market.



Based on end user, the delivery management software market is categorized into restaurant delivery, logistics, courier business, and others.In 2019, the restaurant delivery segment dominated the delivery management software market, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



An increase in smartphone usage has given a lift to restaurant delivery services globally.Moreover, the rise in the number of smartphone users reflects in a potential increase in online shopping as well as in food and beverages delivery requests.



The delivery management software is a convenient solution that helps consumers avoid long queues and reduce waiting time for ordered food delivery.



The global delivery management software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America, and the Middle East andAfrica.Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe, in 2019.



Companies invest in software to streamline their business operations.In APAC, India and China are among the fastest-growing markets for e-commerce.



Consumers of these countries are highly inclined toward online shopping; moreover, the rising internet penetration, supporting the online shopping trends, is transforming several areas of e-commerce in the region. The availability of the right combination of technology and logistics solutions has enabled e-commerce companies to serve people in rural areas as well.



Bringg, Deliforce Technologies Private Limited, Fareye (Roboticwares Pvt Ltd), Getswift Limited, Jungleworks, Loginext Solutions Private Limited, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, Shipox Inc., Workwave LLC, and Zippiykind (Snappylead LLC) are among the major players present in the global delivery management software market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Delivery Management Software Market



The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe.It has badly affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries as it has resulted in lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also hampering the growth of the delivery management software market due to factory shutdowns, disrupted supply chain, and downturned global economy.



Overall size of the global delivery management software market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the delivery management software.

