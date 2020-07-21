St. Petersburg, Florida, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers (“Carillon”), a global, multi-boutique asset management firm, announced today that it will further enhance the firm’s risk-monitoring capabilities by agreeing to acquire an innovative financial risk analytics platform and hire industry veteran Steve Singleton as Head of Risk.

Mr. Singleton, Director of Equities/Quantitative Research at Blaylock Van LLC and Chief Investment Officer at its subsidiary SPI Strategies, and his three-member team will join Carillon to form a new in-house risk division. Carillon signed an agreement to purchase the proprietary risk analytics platform from Blaylock Van with the intention of Singleton and his team, which developed the platform over the past decade, joining the firm.

The team will use the platform, known as Portfolio Risk Insights and Solutions Management ("P.R.I.S.M."), to provide Carillon’s partner affiliates and their autonomous investment teams with additional tools to evaluate risk in their portfolios while enhancing reporting and insights for clients.

Mr. Singleton has more than 35 years of experience in developing fundamental, technical, and quantitative models to provide greater insight about the factors that affect stock price and equity portfolio performance, and has worked as a consultant for Carillon and its affiliate Eagle Asset Management on portfolio risk matters for three years. In light of Carillon’s continued growth, company leadership decided to acquire these services through the agreement being announced today. The acquisition is expected to close by early in the fourth calendar quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions.

“Steve brings decades of experience in risk analytics and markets experience. We welcome this valued partnership and look forward to developing new approaches to benefit investment results,” said Carillon’s Chairman and President, Cooper Abbott, CFA, CAIA, CFE. “This move underscores our risk-focused culture, enhances the tools available to our investment teams without altering their independently run investment processes, and brings further transparency to clients.”

“Clients are increasingly focused on being able to consider risk parameters within a portfolio,” added Edward Rick, CFA, Carillon Executive Vice President and Head of Investments for Eagle Asset Management. “We are excited to bring Steve’s deep insights in house.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” said Mr. Singleton, who began his career in financial services in the 1980s and has previously worked at FactSet Research Systems, Interactive Data Corp., and Lotus One Source. “Carillon’s platform provides deep resources with tremendous reach. We are excited to be able to contribute to an already distinguished team and develop deeper understandings between the relationship of risk and return.”

“We have appreciated the contributions of Steve and his team to Blaylock Van, and wish them the best as this business arrangement takes them to Carillon Tower Advisers,” said Eric Standifer, founder and CEO of Blaylock Van.

Joining Mr. Singleton to form Carillon’s new risk division will be his SPI Strategies colleagues Omur Munoz, Dmitriy Aronov, and Yolanda Dolores.

About Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.

