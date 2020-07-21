NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An article written in the July 18th, 2020 Knowridge Science Report said a recent review study at Cardiff University and elsewhere detailed that researchers found that certain mouthwashes used in the dental community may help destroy the lipid envelope of Coronaviruses. This would combat virus replication in the mouth and throat. The studies conclude that there is an urgent need to test the effectiveness of this approach in clinical studies. The article also highlighted that studies increasingly demonstrate the importance of the throat and salivary glands as sites of the virus replication and transmission in early COVID-19 disease. SAR-COV-2 is an enveloped virus characterized by an outer lipid membrane derived from the host cell from which it buds. The virus is highly sensitive to agents that disrupt lipid bio-membranes.



Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Lord Global Inc. (OTC:LRDG) and 27Health Inc., said, “We are excited to find studies demonstrating the need for a mouthwash, which is an Oral Sanitizer, that can disrupt the virus’s lipid membrane. Our product’s (an oral sanitizer powered by our patent pending ingredient combinations) mechanism of action does exactly that. In addition, it contains other products which are virucidal as well as immune boosting. All of our ingredients are used currently and our product will carry an FDA OTC moniker. We believe this product will be the first Oral Sanitizer on the market. We are launching the product in August 2020. While the key ingredients have had numerous studies showing its virucidal properties, including on other coronavirus family members, we are presently testing it on the pandemic virus itself. 27Health Inc. acquired the marketing rights to the product family from CoviGuard Inc. the product’s inventor. We will launch an oral spray as well as two sizes of the mouthwash in addition to a nasal spray. We already sense a growing demand for the product family. Studies such as the ones in the Knowridge article demonstrate our instincts were correct. We believe this will be our signature product.”

The article was found here:

https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1602623832976/mouthwash-may-help-prevent-covid-19-transmission-this-study-shows?s=oldSite&ss=a4

