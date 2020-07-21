New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cling Films Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material Type ; Form ; Thickness ; End-Use Industry ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932662/?utm_source=GNW

They are thin plastic wraps that are used for sealing and securing food items and different products in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and other industries.



When used in the packaging of products in the food industry, the films keep the food items fresh for a longer duration.The manufacturing of cling films involves blowing compressed air through a tube to form a bubble.



The bubble then stretches the plastic into the required or desired thickness.Finally, the bubble is collapsed between metal rollers to give rise to a cling film.



These films are used for sealing the food items or other products that are packed. They protect the food items from bacteria, microorganisms, moisture, and dust from external sources. Based on material type, the cling films market is categorized into polyethylene, biaxially oriented polypropylene, PVC, PVDC, and others. Based on form, the market is segmented into cast cling film and blow cling film. Based on thickness, the cling films market is segmented into up to 9 microns, 9-12 microns, and above 12 microns. Based on end-user industry, the cling films market is segmented into food industry, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial.



The PVC segment led the cling films market, based on material type, with the largest share in 2018.PVC films are thin polyvinyl films used for the packaging of food items to keep them fresh for longer period.



They are sold in the form of rolls.PVC cling films are microwave safe and easy to handle.



They are environmentally friendly and can be reheated.Despite being thin, these films are solid and highly durable.



These films hold up and protect the food item even when the outer package is mishandled. They also save space by keeping items organized and consolidated together. PVC films are cost-effective compared with other aluminum wraps or foils. Being oxygen and moisture resistant, they prevent spoilage in packaged food products such as meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables.



The cling films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).North America held the largest share of the global cling films market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



The US is one of the major countries dominating in the market in North America, followed by Canada.The dominance of North America in the global market is mainly attributed to the presence of various ready to eat and packaged foods, consumer goods, and healthcare companies using cling films for different purposes.



Additionally, the cling films are considered as a cost-effective way of appealing food presentation. Therefore, the well-established food & beverages industry in the developed countries boosts the growth of the market in North America.



The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace.USA, Brazil, Russia, India, UK and Spain are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of April 2020.



COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Chemicals and materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks and disturbed manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of chemicals and materials. All these factors have greatly affected the global cling films market.



ADEX Cling, AEP Industries Inc., Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global, Inc., Cedo Ltd., Dow DuPont, Harwal Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Molco Gmbh, and Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd., are among the major players present in the global cling films market.



Overall size of the cling films market has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the cling films market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001