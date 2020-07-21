Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Solar Farm Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Solar Farm Automation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include huge flow of investment for solar projects in developing nations.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Huge Flow of Investment for Solar Projects in Developing Nations

3.1.2 Recent Technological Developments in Solar Farm Automation

3.1.3 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Solar Farm Automation Market, By Product

4.1 Distributed Control System (DCS)

4.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

4.3 Solar Tracker

4.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)



5 Solar Farm Automation Market, by Geography

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4 Middle East

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities



7 Leading Companies

7.1 First Solar

7.2 DEGER

7.3 ABB

7.4 Emerson Electric

7.5 AllEarth Renewables

7.6 Mecasola

7.7 Siemens

7.8 General Electric

7.9 Array Technologies

7.10 Honeywell International

7.11 Rockwell Automation

7.12 Mitsubishi Electric

7.13 Yokogawa Electric

7.14 Frontier Technology

7.15 Heliopower

7.16 Abengoa Solar



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xs5lf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900